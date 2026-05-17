Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw advocated for rail-based solutions over tunnel roads for Bengaluru's traffic woes, a view supported by MP Tejasvi Surya. Vaishnaw also highlighted progress on the city's suburban rail project.

Rail Over Tunnels for Bengaluru's Mobility

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, during the flag-off ceremony of the new SMVT Bengaluru - Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Bi-Weekly Express on Sunday, said that Bengaluru requires practical, rail-based mass transit systems to solve its congestion and mobility challenges, and not tunnel-based road projects. Speaking during the ceremony, he stated that "Bengaluru needs very realistic and practical rail-based solutions which can provide the extra capacity needed for moving people and cargo in the city, and not impractical solutions like digging tunnels."

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Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, who has consistently raised technical and environmental concerns regarding the proposed tunnel road project, welcomed the Minister's remarks and said they reaffirm the need for scientific, sustainable and public transport-oriented mobility planning for Bengaluru. Surya has previously pointed out concerns relating to the project's DPR, environmental impact, geological implications, additional choke points proposed at entry and exit ramps, and the lack of emphasis on strengthening mass public transport infrastructure.

Suburban Rail Project Gathers Pace

The Railway Minister also highlighted that the Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project has now gathered pace across all four corridors. He noted that alignment approvals, land acquisition, station construction, surveys and geotechnical works are progressing across different stretches, and stated that the appointment of a technically competent leadership at KRIDE had significantly accelerated implementation. Vaishnaw added that the suburban rail network will integrate Bengaluru's metro system, airport, major railway stations and key IT hubs, including Electronic City, Hebbal and Whitefield, describing it as a "game changer" for Bengaluru's transportation ecosystem.

Enhanced Connectivity and Infrastructure Growth

New Train Services to Mumbai

Vaishnaw on Sunday virtually flagged off an express train between Bengaluru and Mumbai on Sunday, marking a major step in strengthening connectivity between Karnataka and Maharashtra. Vaishnaw stated that long-pending demands of South and North Karnataka are now being fulfilled. Further, he announced that the Vande Bharat Sleeper service between Bengaluru and Mumbai is expected to start soon.

Station Redevelopment and Funding Boost

Highlighting infrastructure growth, he noted a significant increase in railway funding in recent years, accelerating project execution across Karnataka. Under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, 61 stations are being redeveloped at a cost of Rs 2,160 crore, with 9 already completed. Bengaluru Cantonment station is being redeveloped at Rs 485 crore, and Yeshwantpur at Rs 367 crore, the Ministry of Railways said.