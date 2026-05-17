Ahead of PM Modi's visit, Norway's Shipowners' Association director called India a key partner in maritime security and global stability, stressing the need for deeper cooperation in shipbuilding, green tech, and adherence to international laws.

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to Norway, the Director and Head of Geopolitics at the Norwegian Shipowners' Association, Line Falkenberg Ollestad, on Sunday highlighted India's importance in global maritime trade and security, calling it a key partner for Norway and a crucial player in maintaining international stability amid global tensions.

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Speaking to ANI, Ollestad stressed the need for deeper cooperation in shipbuilding, green technology, and adherence to international maritime laws.

India's Role in a Tense World

Speaking on India's role in international shipping and cooperation, she said, "I represent the Norwegian maritime industry, and India is one of the most prioritised countries for Norwegian maritime shipping."

On the significance of the India-Nordic Summit in the current global situation, she said, "It's extremely important. India is a key player when it comes to the geopolitical situation, and right now, with the situation in the Middle East, we completely depend on a strong partner like India."

Economic and Maritime Cooperation

Highlighting areas of economic cooperation, she added, "They can further strengthen each other. Norway has a long maritime tradition, and the same does India, and we hope that we can collaborate further, especially on shipbuilding."

On India's role in global security and maritime law, she stated, "India is a key player, and we hope that India will continue to strengthen that role and to support also the international laws of the sea so that ships can start sailing through Hormuz again."

Emphasising democratic cooperation, she further said, "It is very important. Again, I think because they are both countries that support international rules and regulations, we completely depend on them to re-stabilise the global trade."

Focus on Green Technology and Sustainability

On future areas of collaboration, especially in energy and sustainability, she noted, "We hope that the summit will give an outcome that we see a further green shipbuilding, because we completely depend on greening our fleet in a new world order."

PM Modi's Visit and India-Nordic Summit

Prime Minister Modi will visit Norway from May 18-19, during the fourth leg of his foreign tour, where he will participate in the 3rd India-Nordic Summit and hold bilateral engagements with Norwegian leaders.

During the visit, PM Modi is scheduled to call on Their Majesties King Harald V and Queen Sonja and hold bilateral talks with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre. He will also jointly address the India-Norway Business and Research Summit alongside the Norwegian Prime Minister.

The visit coincides with the 3rd India-Nordic Summit in Oslo on May 19, where PM Modi will meet the leaders of Norway, Denmark, Finland, Iceland and Sweden amid growing geopolitical uncertainty and increasing global focus on sustainable development.

The visit is expected to provide momentum to bilateral trade worth nearly USD 2.73 billion in 2024, while also boosting investments by Norway's Government Pension Fund Global (GPFG), which has invested close to USD 28 billion in the Indian capital market. (ANI)