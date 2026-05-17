Rahul Gandhi slammed the Centre over systemic failures in education, citing NEET paper leaks and CBSE result issues. He called the Education Ministry a "department of disasters" and demanded an apology from PM Modi to the affected students.

Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi is set to embark on a two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency, Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh, starting May 19, during which he will hold meetings with party workers and interact with local leaders.

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Attacks Centre Over Education System Failures

Earlier in the day, Congress MP launched a sharp attack on the Centre over alleged irregularities in the education system, citing issues ranging from NEET paper leaks to CBSE results and changes in school curriculum. He said students are being pushed into uncertainty due to repeated failures in the education system.

In a post on X, Congress MP wrote, "First, the NEET paper leak is affecting 22 lakh students. Then CBSE Class 12 students are receiving unexpectedly low marks from a broken OSM system - many losing their college eligibility. Now lakhs of CBSE Class 9 students suddenly asked to learn a new language from July 1, with no teachers, no textbooks, and Class 6 books being handed to 14-year-olds as a "transitional fix."

He also criticised Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, alleging "systemic failures" across multiple examinations and calling the Education Ministry a "department of disasters," while asking Prime Minister Narendra Modi to apologise to affected students. "Three exams. Three age groups. One Minister. Dharmendra Pradhan ji has not failed once. He has failed every single age group of India's students at once. Every announcement plunges children deeper into uncertainty. Every failure goes unpunished. The Education Ministry has become a department of disasters. Prime Minister Modi ji - can you at least apologise to the lakhs of children whose futures you and your Minister have destroyed?" the post read.

The remarks come amid mounting controversy surrounding the NEET-UG 2026 examination after allegations of a paper leak and subsequent cancellation of the exam. (ANI)