The death toll in the Wayanad landslide has risen to six, with search operations ongoing. Keralam LoP Pinarayi Vijayan has criticised the state government's handling of the crisis, citing a lack of coordination and distorted information.

Search and rescue operations are underway at the site in Wayanad where a landslide occurred on July 7, with sniffer dogs and earth movers deployed to assist teams in locating victims.

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The death toll in the Wayanad landslide has increased to six, with rescue teams continuing search operations for missing people. Rescue teams are carrying out operations amid challenging conditions at the affected site, while machinery is being used to clear debris and assist personnel engaged in the search operation.

LoP criticises government response

Meanwhile, Keralam Leader of Opposition (LoP) Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday criticised the state government's response to the Wayanad landslide, alleging a lack of coordination among ministers and claiming that facts were being distorted regarding environmental clearances for the tunnel road project.

Speaking after visiting the disaster site, hospitals and relief camps, Vijayan said that while he supports the government during the crisis, the information being shared by the administration was inconsistent. "I had visited the incident spot, hospital and camp. I have already said that our support is there to the government in this situation. It is a good thing that the Chief Minister has announced an investigation," Vijayan said.

However, he raised objections to the Chief Minister's remarks regarding environmental concerns in the region and the proposed tunnel road project. "Facts should not be distorted regarding the issue of environmental clearance being obtained for the tunnel road. What the Chief Minister said in the press conference is incorrect regarding environmental issues in the area," he added.

Vijayan further alleged that ministers were making statements without coordination and were shifting responsibility over the incident. "Ministers are speaking without any coordination among themselves. They are blaming each other to evade responsibility," the former Chief Minister remarked.

The statements came amid the ongoing search and rescue operations in Wayanad, where several bodies have been recovered following the landslide on July 7.

Earlier on Thursday, the remains of Anmol Dodrai, a young man from Jharkhand's Khunti district who died in the landslide, arrived at Ranchi airport. His grieving family members received the mortal remains, which were later transported to his native village in Torpa block.

Anmol had moved to Kerala five months ago in search of work to support his family. His elder sister, Premlata Dodrai, recalled the difficult circumstances after the family learnt about the tragedy.

The landslide occurred at around 11:15 am on Tuesday within a 200-metre radius of the tunnel construction site at Kalladi in Meppadi Grama Panchayat, burying large portions of the worksite under debris estimated to be 7 to 10 feet deep. (ANI)