A man in Gaya, Bihar, allegedly beat and crushed street dogs while filming reels. The video has sparked outrage, with animal rights activists demanding strict action.

A man in Bihar's Gaya has sparked massive outrage after he was seen beating and crushing street dogs, nearly killing them, while filming reels for social media.

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The video, which surfaced online, shows the man brutally attacking stray dogs in the area. The footage drew immediate condemnation from viewers and animal rights activists. The dogs were reportedly injured but survived the assault.

The man's identity has not been disclosed. Local police have not confirmed whether an investigation has been launched or if any arrests have been made.

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Animal Rights Activists Demand Action After Brutal Video Surfaces

The video has gone viral across social media, with users expressing anger and shock. Many have called for the man to be arrested and prosecuted under animal cruelty laws. Animal rights organizations have also condemned the act, urging authorities to take swift action.

One activist said, "This is a clear case of animal cruelty. The man must be punished to set an example."

The condition of the dogs remains unclear. It is not known whether they received medical attention following the assault.

The incident has renewed calls for stricter enforcement of animal protection laws in India. Under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, such acts can lead to fines and imprisonment.

Bihar police have not issued an official statement. It is unclear whether any complaint has been filed.