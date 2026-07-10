A woman stole a pair of silver anklets from a jewellery shop in Hamirpur's Maudaha while her daughter waited. CCTV footage shows the entire act, police are now searching.

A woman stole a pair of silver anklets from a jewellery shop in Maudaha town, Hamirpur, and the entire act was captured on CCTV camera.

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The incident occurred on Wednesday around 10:48 AM at Ramavatar Soni's jewellery shop on Tehsil Road, near the old community health centre in Maudaha.

Rahul Soni, the shop owner's son, said a woman arrived at the shop with her daughter around 10:30 AM. She asked Rahul to show her silver anklets and spent nearly 45 minutes examining various designs.

During this time, she found an opportunity to hide one pair of anklets in her clothes and later tucked them into her blouse. After some time, the woman left the shop with her daughter without making any purchase.

After she left, Rahul counted the anklets and found one pair missing. Suspicious, he checked the shop's CCTV footage, which clearly showed the woman stealing the anklets.

Shop Owner Files Complaint After CCTV Confirms Theft

The shopkeeper filed a complaint at Maudaha police station against the unidentified woman and handed over the CCTV footage to police. According to Rahul Soni, the stolen anklets weighed 400 grams.

Police have begun investigating the case and are searching for the woman using the footage. The woman's identity has not been confirmed yet.

The incident has drawn attention in the local area, with shopkeepers expressing concern over such thefts. Many have called for increased security measures in the market.

Police have not confirmed whether any arrests have been made. Investigations are ongoing.