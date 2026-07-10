TN CM C Joseph Vijay will visit Karur to give job appointment orders to families of the 2025 Karur stampede victims. Vimal, who lost his son, sees it as a positive step. The CM will also inaugurate other welfare and industrial projects.

CM to Offer Jobs to Stampede Victims' Kin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) President C Joseph Vijay is set to visit Karur today to participate in a series of government and party programmes, including the distribution of compassionate government job appointment orders to the families of victims of the 2025 Karur stampede.

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Among those expected to receive an appointment order is Vimal, who lost his one-and-a-half-year-old son, Thruvish, in the tragic stampede.

Father of Victim Expresses Hope

Speaking to ANI ahead of the event, Vimal said he viewed the government's decision as a positive step despite the irreparable loss suffered by his family. "My one-and-a-half-year-old son passed away. His name was Thruvish. When my son passed away, I went to Chennai to meet Mr Vijay. He is the Chief Minister now and has come here. He asked me to come and meet him. So, I am going to meet him. I have submitted the application forms at the Taluk office as requested. I don't know what kind of job it will be. I will find out after I meet him. My son's death is a huge loss for me. But they are offering me a job. I will go and see what position it is. I don't know anything about politics. They are saying they will give me a job. I don't know what will happen. I see it as a positive thing," Vimal told ANI.

CM's Itinerary in Karur

The Chief Minister will hand over compassionate appointment orders to 32 legal heirs of the victims who lost their lives in the Karur stampede during a TVK public outreach programme on September 27, 2025. Apart from the appointment ceremony at Atlas Kalai Arangam Grounds, Vijay will distribute various government welfare benefits at the District Collectorate in Thanthoni Malai. He will also lay the foundation stone for a private non-leather footwear manufacturing factory at Vanavasi Panchayat in Krishnarayapuram Panchayat Union, a project estimated to cost Rs 1,700 crore.

Security Beefed Up for Visit

Extensive security arrangements have been put in place across Karur for the Chief Minister's visit, with barricades, QR code-enabled entry passes for participants and heavy police deployment at all venues. (ANI)