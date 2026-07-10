Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has reviewed the proposed Ranibagh–Bhimtal Ropeway Project after meeting Bhawana Mehra, who sought its early implementation. T

The proposed Ranibagh–Bhimtal Ropeway Project received fresh attention after Bhawana Mehra met Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in Dehradun and requested the early implementation of the ambitious infrastructure project. The proposal aims to strengthen tourism and improve transport connectivity in the Kumaon region.

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Ropeway to Improve Connectivity

According to the proposal, the Ranibagh–Bhimtal Ropeway will be approximately 7.32 kilometres long. Land has already been identified at both Ranibagh and Bhimtal for the project, while the Uttarakhand Metro Rail Corporation (UKMRC) has been authorised to prepare the feasibility report.

Expansion Planned Up to Kainchi Dham and Nainital

Officials are also considering extending the ropeway beyond Bhimtal to Kainchi Dham and Nainital, which would increase the total length to around 20.64 kilometres. If approved, the extended corridor could significantly improve access to some of Uttarakhand's most visited tourist destinations.

Major Boost for Tourism and Local Economy

The ropeway is expected to provide tourists with a faster and safer mode of travel while reducing traffic congestion on the region's busy hill roads. It is also expected to support hotels, homestays, transport services, handicrafts, and other local businesses by attracting more visitors year-round. The project could generate substantial employment and self-employment opportunities for local residents.

Request for Early Implementation

During the meeting, Bhawana Mehra submitted a detailed memorandum to the Chief Minister, requesting that the project be taken up on priority, given its importance to public convenience and regional tourism. The proposed ropeway is expected to become a key infrastructure project for the Kumaon region if it receives the necessary approvals.