In the Ketan Agarwal murder case, the victim's father, Vishal Agarwal, has written to President Murmu seeking a fast-track investigation. He revealed that his own father died from the shock of his grandson's death just 20 days later.
'Our family has been shattered'Recalling the impact of the incident on his family, Vishal Agarwal said his father could not bear the grief following Ketan's death. "Within just 20 days of losing Ketan, I also lost my own father. He loved his grandson more than anything. He could not bear the shock and grief of Ketan's death. In just 20 days, I lost both my son and my father. Our family has been shattered," the email stated.
Plea for Fast-Track CourtSeeking expeditious legal proceedings, he urged that the accused be awarded the strictest punishment under the law. "We are not asking for any special treatment. We only want this case to be heard in a fast-track court so that justice is delivered at the earliest. Delay in justice only increases the pain of families like ours," he wrote.Appealing to the President to intervene, Vishal Agarwal requested that the matter be personally looked into to ensure that justice is not delayed. "Please don't let my son's case become just another file. Behind this case is a family that has lost everything," the email said.
The Murder InvestigationKetan Agarwal was allegedly murdered at Lohagad Fort near Pune on June 18 by his fiancee, Siya and her friend and suspected lover, Chetan Babulal Chaudhary, and the investigation into the case is underway. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
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