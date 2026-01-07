WaveX, the I&B Ministry's startup accelerator, and IIT Delhi's FITT signed an MoU to boost innovation in media and entertainment tech. FITT will provide strategic guidance while WaveX offers financial support to nurture startups in the sector.

WaveX, the startup accelerator initiative under Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer (FITT), IIT Delhi, to collaborate on strengthening innovation, incubation and entrepreneurship in media, entertainment, broadcasting and communication technologies.

According to an official statement by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, the MoU was signed by the teams of WaveX and FITT, in the presence of Sanjay Jaju, Secretary, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, in Shastri Bhawan, New Delhi.

Details of the Collaboration

Under this collaboration, FITT, IIT Delhi will support the implementation and expansion of the WaveX Programme, a national initiative aimed at fostering innovation and entrepreneurship by establishing and strengthening incubation centres across the country. FITT will provide strategic and operational guidance for incubator setup, facilitate engagement with other IITs and innovation hubs, offer access to technical expertise, research facilities, mentorship, IP support, and enable capacity-building initiatives for startups and incubation managers, the statement read.

WaveX, under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, will provide financial support, policy guidance, and national visibility for the programme. Through this collaboration, WaveX aims to nurture a future-ready media and entertainment technology ecosystem by enabling startups with funding support, mentorship, infrastructure access, industry partnerships, and exposure to investors and global markets.

A National Catalyst for Innovation

On the occasion, Jaju said, "WaveX is envisioned as a national catalyst for innovation in media and entertainment technologies. WaveX will accelerate startups driving core technological disruption in the media industry, as well as innovators building new applications on existing technology platforms. WaveX aims to catalyse the wider ecosystem and establish world-class incubation facilities for M&E startups."

FITT's Commitment to Entrepreneurship

Further, Nikhil Agarwal, Managing Director, FITT, IIT Delhi, who signed the MoU on behalf of FITT, said, "This partnership with WaveX reflects FITT's commitment to enabling technology-driven entrepreneurship in emerging and creative technology sectors. By combining policy support, academic excellence, and industry engagement, we aim to create a strong national incubation platform that supports startups working at the intersection of media, technology, and innovation."

Strengthening India's Media Innovation Ecosystem

According to a release, this partnership marks a significant step towards leveraging the academic, research and innovation strengths of IIT Delhi to accelerate startup growth and technology commercialisation under the WaveX framework, further strengthening India's media and entertainment innovation ecosystem.

About FITT, IIT Delhi

Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer (FITT), IIT Delhi, is the industry interface organisation of the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi. Established to facilitate innovation, entrepreneurship, and technology commercialisation, FITT plays a key role in incubation, industry collaboration, research translation, intellectual property management, and startup ecosystem development within and beyond the IIT Delhi ecosystem, a release said.

About WaveX

According to the statement, WaveX is a national media and entertainment technology innovation and incubation programme under the aegis of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB), Government of India, implemented through the National Film Development Corporation Ltd. The initiative aims to nurture startups and entrepreneurs working in broadcasting, communication, media, and emerging technologies by providing structured incubation support, industry access, mentorship, and national and global exposure. (ANI)