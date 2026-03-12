CPI(M) MLA Kadakampally Surendran refuted a complaint by Sabarimala gold theft case accused Unnikrishnan Potti. He called the allegation that he conspired with a woman a politically motivated conspiracy ahead of the Kerala Assembly elections.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) MLA Kadakampally Surendran on Thursday refuted claims of the complaint made by Unnikrishnan Potti, who is the prime accused in the Sabarimala Ayyappa Temple gold theft case, stating that the Kazhakkoottam MLA and former minister had conspired with a woman to file a complaint before the Special Investigation Team (SIT). Surenderan said that the complaint is a result of a conspiracy running against him in view of the upcoming Assembly elections.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

During a press conference, he claimed that he doesn't know any woman named Pratibha, with whom his name is being associated, who conspired and filed a complaint before the SIT. "I saw media reports about a complaint given to the DGP by Unnikrishnan Potti, claiming that I conspired with someone named Prathibha to file a complaint before the SIT. I do not even know who this Prathibha is. I have never directly known any woman by that name, nor have I ever intervened in anyone's financial matters in my life. Later, I came to know that the person referred to is someone who runs a school," he said.

Surendran alleges political conspiracy

Surendran further said that the complaint seems to be the result of a conspiracy against him as Kerala nears the Assembly elections. "I do not understand why Potti has given such a complaint to the DGP. Now that I am contesting in the election and some media surveys have reported that the Left has an advantage and that I have a lead, it seems that this complaint is the result of a conspiracy by certain people at this stage. I will reveal who is behind it at the appropriate time," he said.

Whenever people approach me with financial issues, I usually advise them to contact party comrades for help. I do not intervene through police stations. The media could have verified the facts before publishing such reports instead of trying to tarnish my image," he added.

He reiterated that the political opponents, in desperation to win the elections, are behind the complaint. The CPI (M) MLA exuded confidence in the forthcoming elections, saying that he lives in the hearts of the people of Kazhakoottam. "The only person I know named 'Prathibha' is U Prathibha (MLA). Only after inquiring about this issue did I learn that the person mentioned in the complaint is someone who runs a school. Some people who desperately want to win the election at any cost are behind this complaint. They can try whatever they want to defame me, but it will not work. I am in the hearts of the people of Kazhakoottam. This complaint has been filed with a clear political motive linked to the Kazhakoottam Assembly election," he said.

Kerala is set to hold elections in the first half of this year, with the main fight between the LDF and UDF. Meanwhile, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is also in the fray to compete against both alliances. (ANI)