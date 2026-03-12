An assassination attempt on former J&K CM Farooq Abdullah was foiled by his NSG security at a wedding in Jammu. A man with a loaded pistol was overpowered and taken into custody. His son, Omar Abdullah, has questioned the security arrangements.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday arrived at the residence of his father, National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah, following an assassination attempt against him at a wedding in Jammu.

Police Confirm Attempt on Farooq Abdullah's Life

The Jammu and Kashmir police on Wednesday confirmed that an attempt was made on the life of Farooq Abdullah. A man with a loaded pistol attempted to shoot him at a marriage party in Jammu's Royal Park in the Greater Kailash area. According to the police, the security personnel of NSG, who were deployed with the protectee, immediately swung into action and thwarted the attempt.

The accused, identified as Kamal Singh, was taken into custody. The accused is a resident of Purani Mandi in Jammu. The firearm, used in the crime, has also been recovered from the possession of the accused, police said, adding that cognisance has been taken and further investigation is ongoing.

Omar Abdullah Questions Security Breach

On Wednesday, Omar Abdullah labelled the attack against his father as an assassination attempt and questioned how the attacker managed to get so close despite the former CM being under Z+ security cover by the National Security Guard (NSG).

"Allah is kind. My father had a very close shave. The details are sketchy at the moment, but what is known is that a man with a loaded pistol was asked to get within range to discharge a shot. It was only the close protection team that deflected the shot & ensured that the assassination attempt was foiled. There are more questions than answers at the moment, including but not limited to how someone was able to get this close to a Z+ NSG-protected former CM," Omar Abdullah posted on X.

Advisor Confirms No Injuries

Nasir Aslam Wani, Advisor to the Jammu and Kashmir CM, confirmed that no one was injured in the incident and the accused has been taken into custody. He was present at the location when the firing incident occurred. (ANI)