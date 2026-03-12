Assam Congress President Gaurav Gogoi plans a 'courtesy call' with Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren as JMM considers entering Assam's electoral politics. Gogoi is in Jharkhand to seek support from local party leaders for the upcoming Assam elections.

Assam Congress President Gaurav Gogoi on Thursday said that he will "try to have a courtesy call" with Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren as the JMM is looking to make an entry into Assam's electoral politics ahead of the Legislative Assembly polls. Speaking to reporters in Ranchi, Gogoi said, "Jharkhand CM has visited Assam, and we will try to have a courtesy call with him. These things are not to be revealed in the media. We will keep our views in an official meeting." This comes after JMM chief Hemant Soren visited Assam on Tuesday, where he called for tribal unity and also attended Iftar celebrations.

Seeking Support for Assam Polls

When asked about his Jharkhand visit, Gaurav Gogoi said that Assam Congress is seeking support from the party leaders in the state for the upcoming Assam elections. "Ahead of the Assam elections, the AICC has appointed Bandhu Tirkey as a senior observer. Bandhu Tirkey has visited all the districts in Assam and understands the problems faced by the people there. We have come here today on behalf of Assam Pradesh Congress to discuss with Jharkhand Congress on how their senior leaders can further strengthen the Congress in the upcoming Assam elections and can give a new direction to the society of Assam," Gogoi told reporters.

Election Strategy and Outlook

Gaurav Gogoi is set to contest elections from the Johrat constituency. Earlier on Wednesday, Congress leader Pawan Khera said that the seat-sharing discussion with allies is underway. Addressing a press conference in Guwahati, Khera stated, "Discussions continue for seat-sharing with allies, keeping in view the ground survey and public opinion." Attacking Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Congress leader said, "Our confidence doesn't come from bravado. Our confidence comes from the ground situation. You put Rs 9000 or Rs 90,000. People want to get rid of this corrupt man."

Assam is set to hold Legislative Assembly elections later this year, where the BJP will look to secure a third consecutive term while the Congress aims to defeat the ruling party to return to power. (ANI)