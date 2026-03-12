An officer of the Indian Air Force (IAF), who was reportedly involved in anti-Naxal operations in Chhattisgarh, died by suicide at his residence in Raipur on Wednesday morning.

An officer of the Indian Air Force (IAF), who was reportedly involved in anti-Naxal operations in Chhattisgarh, died by suicide at his residence in Raipur on Wednesday morning. The body of the officer identified as Wing Commander Vipul Yadav (39) was first discovered by his domestic help, who immediately alerted others in the household.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The officer’s two children, nine-year-old son and a seven-year-old daughter, were asleep in another room, at the time of incident. His wife, meanwhile, was away in Delhi for work, police said.

No suicide note was recovered from the room, according to additional commissioner of police Ramakant Sahu.

Senior police officials and forensic teams soon arrived at the residence after receiving the alert and began examining the scene. The body was later sent for a post-mortem after panchnama proceedings.

ACP Sahu said the officer was posted in Chhattisgarh in connection with anti-Naxal responsibilities. Police said preliminary probe suggest the possibility of domestic discord. The couple reportedly had frequent disputes and personal issues may have prompted him to end his life, the official said.

Police added that Yadav’s wife had earlier served in the Air Force and is now working in the IT sector in Bengaluru. The deceased officer was originally from Azamgarh.

Officials said family members are being questioned as part of the investigation, while the officer’s mobile phone has been taken into custody for examination.