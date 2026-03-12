A massive fire at Capital Power System Limited in Noida's Phase 2 led to the rescue of about 250 night shift workers. Over 30 fire tenders were used to control the blaze. Several people were hospitalized for smoke inhalation but are reported stable.

A massive fire broke out on the 3rd floor of a private company in Noida's Phase 2 area, prompting the immediate deployment of seven fire engines to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading further.

The incident occurred at Capital Power System Limited, a company engaged in the manufacture of electricity meters, under the jurisdiction of the Phase 2 police station. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, officials said.

Rescue Operations Underway

Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Rajeev Narayan Mishra, said that the fire team, including the Chief Fire Officer (CFO) of Gautam Budh Nagar, reached the spot immediately after receiving the information. With coordinated efforts, the fire was brought under control. "On receiving the information, the fire team reached, and the work of extinguishing the fire was initiated. With continuous efforts of the fire brigade, the blaze was brought under control," he said.

Mishra said that around 250 people working on the night shift are being rescued using 30 fire tenders and hydraulic platforms, and being sent to the District Hospital for medical treatment. "Rescue efforts are made to evacuate around 250 people working on the night shift here. After being rescued by the fire team, they are being sent to the District Hospital for medical treatment. There is very heavy smoke, causing suffocation. Over 30 fire tenders and hydraulic platforms are being used in the rescue mission," he said.

Situation Under Control, Injured Stable

The Joint CP (L&O) further assured that the situation is now under control and all rescued individuals are in stable condition. Several people affected by smoke inhalation are receiving intensive care (ICU). "The fire is under control. Injured individuals are provided with complete medical assistance. Over two dozen people are admitted to the hospital. According to the preliminary reports, affected individuals are in stable condition, some of those who were suffocated by the smoke are in the ICU right now," he said. (ANI)