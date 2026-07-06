Panic erupted in Pune's Talegaon Dabhade when a road suddenly cracked open, launching a powerful water jet into the air during a pipeline test. This incident, ahead of the water scheme's inauguration, highlights growing concerns over civic infrastructure and public safety amid Maharashtra's monsoon season, which has seen other fatal accidents.

Panic spread among residents of Talegaon Dabhade in Pune district after a section of a road suddenly cracked open, sending a powerful jet of water shooting into the air. The incident interrupted local traffic and raised alarms in the community. Preliminary evidence indicates that the event happened during a recently installed underground water pipeline's testing run. The unanticipated break has prompted questions concerning the quality of the pipeline project and the contractor's execution of the job.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The water supply scheme was scheduled to be inaugurated next week, but the defect surfaced during testing even before the project became operational. Authorities are expected to examine the reason of the pipeline breakdown.

A series of deadly incidents in Mumbai, Pune, and other areas have rekindled worries about public safety and civic infrastructure as the unrelenting monsoon rains continue to hammer Maharashtra. The efficacy of pre-monsoon preparedness procedures has come under increasing examination after accidents involving open manholes, exposed electrical equipment, fallen trees, and uncovered drainage pits claimed numerous lives in a matter of days.

Watch Viral Video

Scroll to load tweet…

The most recent instance was reported from Thane district, where a 42-year-old lady lost her life on Saturday, July 4, after reportedly getting into touch with a live electric wire near a power transformer amid heavy downpour.

A similar tragedy occurred in Mumbai on Friday, July 3, when 55-year-old Aslam Isak Shaikh perished after sliding into an exposed manhole in the Sakinaka neighbourhood after intense rain. According to reports, the manhole was left exposed while drainage work was being done. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) dismissed four officers and initiated a departmental investigation after the event drew intense condemnation.