The Pune Expressway has reopened after debris from landslides was cleared. However, the broader Pune-Mumbai route remains affected by waterlogging. Mumbai is on red alert for heavy rain, with rail services also disrupted by widespread flooding.

The water accumulated near the Pune Expressway and the debris that fell on the road due to landslides have been completely removed, after which the road has been opened again for vehicular traffic, traffic police said.

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Karan Shikalgar, Police Sub-Inspector, Traffic Police Karan Shikalgar said that the Vehicles are being allowed to proceed from there. The traffic police are constantly trying to organise the vehicular movement. the Police said that if there is any obstacle on the new route, then we will divert the traffic to the old route.

Pune-Mumbai Route Blocked Due to Rains

Earlier, the Pune traffic authority stated that all the roads going from Pune to Mumbai have been closed due to landslides and waterlogging in various areas because of relentless rains since the last 48 hours. A landslide occurred at Tunnel No. 40 (BB EMD) on the Mumbai-Pune railway route. The Railway authorities have been carrying out the debris removal work on a war footing, and efforts are underway to restore the route.

Pune Traffic SP Shivaji Pawar appealed to the people to avoid travelling towards Mumbai through the old Mumbai-Pune Highway as well as the Expressway. "The connecting link on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway is currently completely closed due to a landslide. The old expressway route is shut due to waterlogging, and a landslide has occurred on the old highway as well. The entire route from Pune to Mumbai is currently blocked. The Mumbai-to-Pune lane remains operational with no issues, although traffic is moving slowly. We appeal to everyone to postpone their journey from Pune to Mumbai. The administration will provide full details once the road is cleared. You should only set out for Pune from Mumbai if it is an emergency; that lane is operational," he said.

Mumbai on Red Alert Amid Heavy Rainfall

Meawhile, Mumbai and its suburbs are expected to experience very heavy, continuous spells of rain, according to the forecast issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) at 8 AM today. Additionally, residents should prepare for occasional gusty winds, which are likely to reach speeds of 60-70 Kmph. Considering the impact of wind, Mumbai has been upgraded to Red Alert.

The forecast showcased an average rainfall of 105.24 mm in the city in the last 24 hours. While the Eastern Suburbs recorded an average rainfall of 161.11 mm, the Western Suburbs recorded at 159.40 mm during this period. The authorities noted that a high tide of 4.08 meters is expected at 3:56 PM, followed by a low tide of 1.52 meters at 10:13 PM today. The tide will reach a high of 3.44 meters at 04:38 AM, followed by a low tide of 1.86 meters at 09:59 AM on Tuesday.

Fallen Tree Blocks Road in Colaba

Meanwhile, a big tree has fallen on the road in the Colaba Area of Mumbai, blocking the road leading to the military area. The Fire Brigade teams are at the spot and are trying to clear the road by cutting the stems and branches of the tree on the road.

Railway Services Affected

Due to heavy rainfall, the Mumbai-Pune railway services have been affected, with some trains cancelled and others diverted. The Passengers are advised to check the status of their train before travelling.

Meanwhile, the Western Railway PRO has updated that the Palghar area had recorded a rainfall of 300 mm within the last 2 hours. Water from this area is inundating the Vasai to Virar area. "Water is accumulating due to water coming from the Palghar side. All city and district water channels are overflowing," the PRO said.

The PRO said that the entire Nalasopara city area flooded, and hence water from the track and station area is not able to drain out. As of now, trains are running, but at restricted speed. (ANI)