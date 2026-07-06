The Election Commission of India has announced bye-elections for assembly seats in Bihar, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh. Polling will be held on July 30 for the Bankipur, Manjalpur, and Datia constituencies, with the process completed by August 4.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday issued a formal notification for the conduct of by-elections to three key Assembly constituencies across Bihar, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh. According to the commission, polling for these seats is scheduled to be held on July 30. The bye-elections will be conducted for the 182-Bankipur constituency in Bihar, the 145-Manjalpur constituency in Gujarat, and the 22-Datia constituency in Madhya Pradesh.

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Bye-election Schedule

As per the schedule released by the ECI, the process will begin with the filing of nominations, for which the last date has been fixed as July 13. The scrutiny of the nomination papers will take place on July 14, while candidates wishing to withdraw their names from the contest can do so by July 16. The commission stated that the voting will take place on July 30, from 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM, and the entire election process is mandated to be completed by August 4, 2026.

Reasons for Vacancies

Bihar: Bankipur Constituency

In Bihar, the bye-election for the Bankipur seat was necessitated following the resignation of the sitting member, Nitin Nabin, on March 30, 2026. The seat has remained vacant since his departure from the state legislative assembly.

Gujarat: Manjalpur Constituency

In Gujarat, the vacancy in the Manjalpur Assembly constituency arose following the unfortunate demise of Yogeshbhai Narandas Patel on June 2, 2026. The ECI has called for the bye-poll to fill the seat for the remainder of the assembly's term.

Madhya Pradesh: Datia Constituency

Meanwhile, in Madhya Pradesh, the Datia seat became vacant due to the disqualification of Rajendra Bharti on April 2, 2026. The notification cited that the disqualification was under the provisions of Section 8 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, and Article 191(1)(e) of the Constitution of India.

The respective state governments have published the ECI's notification in their extraordinary gazettes to inform the general public and stakeholders. (ANI)