Jharkhand BJP chief Aditya Sahu dares Rahul Gandhi to hold a dharna outside CM Hemant Soren's residence over student protests against JPSC/JSSC exam irregularities, urging him to take direct action instead of just tweeting on social media.

Jharkhand BJP chief Aditya Sahu on Thursday challenged Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, to sit on a dharna outside Chief Minister Hemant Soren's residence in Jharkhand over the ongoing student agitation against alleged irregularities in the JPSC and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC)-Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examinations.

Speaking to ANI, Sahu demanded that the Congress leader take direct action against the Hemant Soren-led coalition government instead of issuing statements on social media amid the students' protest. Speaking to ANI, Sahu challenged Gandhi to sit on a dharna outside the Chief Minister's residence in Jharkhand. Further, he accused the Congress party of benefiting politically while staying silent on the grievances of job aspirants. "Jharkhand Govt is functioning with the support of Congress. Students have been protesting there for the last 20 days. If Rahul Gandhi has guts, he should go to Jharkhand and speak with students. Just tweeting and giving bytes are not enough. Rahul Gandhi is selling jobs in Jharkhand by extending support there. If Rahul Gandhi has guts, he should sit on a dharna outside the CM residence, protest and warn the Govt. He should get a CBI investigation done, as per the demands of the students. If the Govt doesn't get it done, he should withdraw his support from the Govt and protest alongside students," he said.

Parliament Protests Escalate

The remarks came amid counter-protests between BJP and Opposition MPs in Parliament on the final day of the Monsoon Session. The Opposition displayed a toy monkey during a protest against the BJP and raised the slogan, "56 inch ka chhota bandar, jaldi aao sadan ke andar."

Earlier on Thursday, both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned sine die amid aggressive sloganeering and counter-protests by the ruling BJP and Opposition INDIA bloc, disrupting proceedings on the final day of the session.

The BJP staged a protest against Rahul Gandhi over the Congress party's alleged lack of acknowledgement regarding the ongoing protests in Jharkhand. This was followed by a counter-protest by Opposition MPs led by Congress MP Pawan Khera, who was seen carrying a toy monkey during the demonstration.

This Monsoon Session witnessed back-to-back disruptions within the House and the Parliament complex as the ruling BJP and the Opposition remained locked in an unrelenting political standoff over key legislative, economic, and regional issues.

Student Agitation in Ranchi

Meanwhile, Jharkhand Police on Monday used lathis and water cannons to control the crowd during the 'Vidhan Sabha gherao' march by Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) aspirants in Ranchi over alleged irregularities in the JPSC and JSSC-Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examinations.

The protesting aspirants have been demanding cancellation of the JSSC-CGL examination, a CBI probe into alleged irregularities, and reforms in the recruitment process. They have alleged that their demands have not been fully accepted by the state government.