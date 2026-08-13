Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav participated in a grand 'Tiranga Boat Yatra' on Bhopal's Upper Lake ahead of the 80th Independence Day, praising the patriotic fervour across the country for the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday participated in a grand 'Tiranga Boat Yatra' organised at the Boat Club on the Upper Lake (Bada Talab) in Bhopal ahead of India's 80th Independence Day.

The grand boat rally witnessed the participation of people carrying the national flag, creating a vibrant display of patriotism on Bhopal's Upper Lake.

CM Lauds Nationwide Patriotic Fervour

CM Yadav extended greetings to the people of Madhya Pradesh and the country on the occasion and said that Tiranga Yatras were being organised across the country with enthusiasm, energy and pride. "I would once again like to congratulate the people of the state and the country as Tiranga Yatras are being taken out across the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The way India is moving forward under the leadership of the Prime Minister, the enthusiasm, energy and excitement among the youth are clearly visible," the CM said.

Referring to the upcoming 80th Independence Day, the Chief Minister said that organising the Tiranga Yatra on Bhopal's Upper Lake was a reflection of the country's spirit and resolve. "Ahead of the 80th Independence day celebration, we have taken out this Tiranga Yatra on the waves of the Upper Lake with this joy and resolve that the honour of the Tiranga should continue to fly equally in water, on land and in the sky," he said.

Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign

Additionally, Chief Minister further congratulated the state sports ministry for organising the event at the Boat Club as part of Har Ghar Tiranga campaign being held across the state. The Madhya Pradesh government is holding the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign across the state from August 9 to 17 and appealed to people to make it a mass movement through active public participation. (ANI)