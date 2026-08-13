A viral video shows an Indian family performing last rites for their beloved pet horse. The animal is adorned with flowers as emotional family members gather for a farewell ceremony. One man is seen embracing the horse in a final goodbye.

A deeply emotional video showing a family bidding a final farewell to their beloved pet horse has left social media users heartbroken. The clip, shared on X, captured the family gathering outside their home to perform the animal’s last rites, highlighting the profound bond they shared with the horse.

In the video, the horse is seen lying on a woven cot, surrounded by marigold flowers, with a garland placed around its body. Family members gather nearby with flowers and ritual items as they prepare to give the animal a final goodbye.

One particularly heartbreaking moment shows a man leaning over the horse and resting his head against its head and neck, appearing to embrace his beloved companion one last time. Others standing around him appear visibly emotional, with some seemingly struggling to hold back tears.

Women dressed in sarees and other family members can also be seen taking part in the farewell ceremony. The scene reflected how the horse had become far more than an animal to the family, appearing to hold a deeply cherished place in their lives.

The video was shared on X by user Woke Eminent with the message: “No culture in world respects animals as Indian's do We should be proud of our values and culture. The family bidding farewell to their horse.”

The emotional footage quickly struck a chord online, with viewers offering condolences and sharing messages of support for the grieving family. Many focused on the man's final embrace, describing the bond between him and the horse as particularly moving.

Others said the family's decision to perform proper last rites for their pet demonstrated the love and respect animals can receive as members of a household. Several users also prayed for the horse and hoped its soul would rest in peace.

The viral video has ultimately become a poignant reminder that the connection between humans and animals can run extraordinarily deep—and that losing a beloved animal companion can bring grief just as profound as saying goodbye to a cherished member of the family.