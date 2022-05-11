'Modi@20' book launched, Venkaiah Naidu, Amit Shah, Jaishankar praise PM

At the book presentation, Naidu praised Modi as a national phenomenon, saying that as a leader, he shows the world that aspirations can come true.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu launched the book 'Modi@20: Dreams Meet Delivery' in the national capital on Wednesday. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar joined him. At the ceremony, Amit Shah referred to the Prime Minister as an effective leader. He claimed that despite Modi's lack of expertise, he was appointed governor of an earthquake-prone state, which he skillfully governed and won many reelections.

"PM Modi had no experience leading a panchayat when he was appointed CM of an earthquake-ravaged state. Despite this, he won on a consistent basis and competently controlled the state," according to ANI, Shah said.

"At the national level, the Prime Minister is a phenomenon. The book highlights several sides of the distinct thought process, the pioneering, proactive attitude, and the distinctive, transformative leadership style with which Narendra Modi has become so intimately associated," he added.

While EAM Jaishankar emphasised that throughout his eight years in office, PM Modi has led the global discourse on terrorism. "The Modi government's eight years in power sparked a global discussion on terrorism. He has performed development diplomacy, focusing on border infrastructure development to solve security problems; he is interested in commerce and has addressed all of our embassies in order to attain $400 billion in exports," according to S Jaishankar.

The book ‘Modi @20: Dreams Meeting Delivery’, is an anthology about Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

