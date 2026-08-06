A company accidentally marked the wrong date as a public holiday but chose to honour it instead of cancelling the leave, earning praise online for putting employees ahead of policy.

A company accidentally marked the wrong date as a public holiday but chose to honour it instead of cancelling the leave, earning praise online for putting employees ahead of policy. The incident surfaced on Reddit's r/IndianWorkplace forum, where an employee shared the story in a post titled, "My company's HR team accidentally marked the wrong date as a public holiday on our internal calendar."

According to the employee, the company's internal holiday calendar mistakenly listed the wrong date for an upcoming festival. By the time the HR team realised the error, many employees had already planned trips, appointments and personal commitments around the scheduled day off.

Rather than reversing the decision at the last minute and disrupting everyone's plans, the company chose to stand by its announcement. The mistakenly declared holiday remained a day off, while the actual festival date was treated as a regular working day.

The employee admitted they had expected HR to retract the holiday as soon as the mistake was discovered. Instead, the company's response left them pleasantly surprised, describing it as a reflection of thoughtful and employee-first leadership.

They wrote that HR had owned up to its error rather than inconveniencing employees who had already planned their day.

The post quickly sparked debate online. While some users argued the company should have declared both days as holidays, many others applauded the decision as a rare example of an employer prioritising its workforce over rigid rules.

Several commenters noted that most organisations would have simply cancelled the leave through a last-minute announcement, forcing employees to abandon their plans. Others praised the leadership for taking responsibility for its own mistake instead of shifting the inconvenience onto staff, saying such decisions strengthen trust, goodwill and employee morale.