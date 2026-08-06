A one-and-a-half-year-old child fell from the third floor of a building but landed on a second-floor shed. Alert residents rushed to rescue the toddler.

A one-and-a-half-year-old toddler miraculously survived a fall from the third floor of a residential building in Virar East on Wednesday evening. The incident occurred around 8 pm and caused panic in the neighbourhood.

According to eyewitnesses, the child fell from the third floor but landed on a shed attached to the second floor instead of hitting the ground directly. The shed absorbed the impact of the fall, preventing what could have been a fatal accident.

Alert residents immediately rushed to the spot after hearing the commotion. They safely rescued the toddler from the shed. The quick response of the neighbours ensured that the child received help without delay.

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Quick response by residents prevented what could have been a fatal accident

The incident caused panic in the neighbourhood for some time. Residents gathered at the spot, with many expressing shock at the narrow escape. The child's family members were visibly shaken by the incident.

The toddler was immediately taken to a nearby hospital for a medical check-up. Doctors examined the child and confirmed that there were no major injuries. The child was discharged after observation.

Local residents have praised the quick thinking and prompt action of those who rushed to rescue the child. Many have described the incident as a miracle, given the height from which the child fell.

Police officials have recorded statements from eyewitnesses and family members. Preliminary investigation suggests that the child may have slipped through an open window or climbed onto a balcony railing. However, no official confirmation has been made.