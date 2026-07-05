The fourth batch of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims has departed from Jammu's Bhagwati Nagar base camp. A multi-layered security cover is in place, and devotees have praised the arrangements, including medical facilities and improved trek routes by the BRO.

Following the commencement of the annual Shri Amarnath Yatra 2026, the fourth batch of pilgrims has successfully departed from the Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu on Sunday morning. A comprehensive, multi-layered security cover has been seamlessly put in place across the transit corridors to ensure the completely safe and smooth movement of pilgrims travelling through the valley.

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Devotees expressing their initial impressions highly lauded the elaborate security infrastructure, noting that the visible safety nets have significantly motivated them for the high-altitude darshan ahead.

Robust Medical Arrangements on NH44

To address high-altitude health challenges and manage transit emergencies, the Udhampur Health Department has finalised a robust medical matrix stretching along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH 44), specifically covering the sector from the Tikri Kali Mata Temple to the Chenani-Nashri Tunnel. Ten stationary first-aid camps have been operationalised at key bottleneck areas to provide immediate relief. Six fully equipped, life-support ambulances have been deployed at strategic intervals.

"These emergency vehicles are positioned to provide rapid, life-saving medical interventions and to facilitate the swift evacuation of any distressed or ill pilgrims to nearby healthcare facilities if emergencies arise," confirmed Chief Medical Officer Anil Manhas.

Comprehensive Pilgrim Support and Logistics

Om Shiv Shakti Sewa Langar Committee President Varinder Malik stated that a 24-hour medical camp has been stocked with ample oxygen cylinders, blood pressure/sugar management medications, and dedicated ambulance backup alongside their continuous three-meal bhandara service running through August 28.

Pilgrims arriving from various states, including Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, expressed immense satisfaction with the overall logistics, particularly appreciating the sanitation and lodging infrastructure provided by the Ramban administration at the Chanderkote Yatri Niwas, which has been illuminated beautifully in tricolour lights.

Trek Route Enhancements Praised

Furthermore, engineering interventions executed on the challenging trek routes received high praise from the moving batches. "This route used to be exceptionally difficult and hazardous. The Border Roads Organisation (BRO), including the 122 Road Construction Company (RCC), has done truly great work in maintaining and structurally improving the track from the Baltal base camp to the Holy Cave. I thank and congratulate the BRO," stated a devotee from Chandigarh.

Yatra Details and Digital Monitoring

On Friday, the 57-day pilgrimage officially commenced and is being heavily monitored using digital surveillance and RFID tracking systems to ensure crowd management and safety. The annual yatra is scheduled to conclude on August 28, coinciding with the festival of Raksha Bandhan.

(ANI)