Authorities in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag have intensified monitoring and safety on the Kedarnath Yatra route due to heavy rains, landslides, and rising rivers. Disaster management teams are deployed, and pilgrims are urged to be cautious.

Safety Measures on Kedarnath Yatra Route

With continuous rainfall in Uttarakhand bringing in landslides and rising water levels, authorities on Sunday intensified monitoring and safety measures along the Shri Kedarnath Yatra route in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district to ensure the safe movement of pilgrims. Disaster Management personnel have been deployed at all vulnerable locations along the trekking route, while the District Disaster Management Control Room is maintaining round-the-clock surveillance of the entire Yatra route.

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Speaking to ANI, Nandan Singh Rajwar, Rudraprayag's District Disaster Management Officer (DDMO), said that disaster management teams are continuously monitoring identified danger zones and facilitating the movement of pilgrims under their supervision. "At various places on the Shri Kedarnath Yatra route, danger zones have been created where disaster management teams are continuously monitoring and facilitating the movement of passengers under their supervision. Surveillance is also being maintained through CCTV cameras. Wherever such a situation arises, we make announcements from here as well and send teams there to help the passengers," he told ANI.

He said that whenever reports of heavy rainfall, landslides, rising water levels, or any other hazardous situation are received, announcements are made from the Control Room asking pilgrims to stop at safe locations until conditions improve.

Rajwar urged pilgrims to stay alert and promptly report disasters and road blockages. "My appeal to everyone is to remain fully prepared and maintain the highest level of readiness to deal with any natural disaster, and also immediately report any divine calamity, road blockage, or damage to the Disaster Operations Centre," he added.

Rivers in Spate Amid Heavy Rainfall

Meanwhile, following continuous heavy rainfall in the higher regions of Chamoli and Rudraprayag districts, the Alaknanda and Mandakini rivers, along with their tributaries, were in spate, officials said on Saturday. The water level of the Alaknanda River was recorded at 623.10 metres above sea level. While the water level had been rising daily due to the persistent rains, authorities stated that it remained below the danger mark.

In view of the rising water levels, the Disaster Management Department and the local administration had been issuing continuous alerts to residents living along the riverbanks to ensure their safety. A strong advisory was also issued for pilgrims and tourists visiting the region, urging them to stay away from the riverbeds and exercise caution. (ANI)