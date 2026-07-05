Congress MP Imran Masood stated that the Opposition will seek discussions on the NEET controversy and rising inflation during the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament, scheduled to be held from July 20 to August 13.

The Opposition will seek a discussion on the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) controversy and rising inflation during the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament, Congress Lok Sabha MP Imran Masood said. Masood said NEET and inflation would be among the Opposition's primary concerns during the session, which is scheduled to begin on July 20. "The biggest issue is NEET. The second issue is inflation in the country. These are major issues. We would want the government to discuss them, but we know the government will run away from discussion. The government does not want to hold discussions... The government is weak," Masood told ANI on Saturday..

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Monsoon Session Dates Announced

His remarks came a day after Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju announced that the Monsoon Session of Parliament will be held from July 20 to August 13. In a post on X, Rijiju said that President Droupadi Murmu had approved the government's recommendation to summon both Houses of Parliament for the session. "On the recommendation of the Govt of India, Hon'ble President, Smt. Droupadi Murmu ji has approved the summoning of both the Houses of Parliament for the Monsoon Session 2026. The Session will commence on July 20, 2026 and continue till August 13, 2026, for meaningful debate, discussion and decisions on issues of National Importance," Rijiju said.

Other Key Issues on Agenda

The Monsoon Session is expected to witness heated exchanges between the Treasury and Opposition benches over a range of issues. Apart from NEET and inflation, the Opposition is likely to raise the issue of privilege proceedings against Defence Minister Rajnath Singh over his statements on casualties during Operation Sindoor. The Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) examining the proposed 130th Constitution Amendment Bill is also expected to adopt its report on July 17 before submitting it to Parliament. The Bill has sparked political debate over a provision that mandates the automatic removal of the Prime Minister, Chief Ministers and Union or State ministers from office if they remain in judicial custody for 30 consecutive days in cases involving serious offences.

Re-NEET Result Date

Meanwhile, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has said the results of the re-NEET-UG examination, conducted on June 21 following the cancellation of the earlier test over the alleged paper leak, will be declared by July 20, ahead of the commencement of the Monsoon Session. (ANI)