Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami praised PM Narendra Modi's 'historic' decision to form fast-track courts for paper leak cases. Modi said those who harm the youth's future won't be spared, vowing swift punishment for offenders.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to establish fast-track courts for the swift resolution of paper leak cases, calling it a historic and visionary step towards safeguarding the future of millions of students. He said the decision would effectively curb organised crimes such as paper leaks, ensure strict punishment for those responsible, enhance the transparency and credibility of examinations and assure students that no injustice would be tolerated with their hard work.

Dhami also welcomed the Prime Minister's message that "those who tamper with the future of the youth will not be spared" and expressed gratitude on behalf of the people of Uttarakhand.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi, in a post on X, said that nothing was more important than the welfare and future of the country's youth and announced the setting up of fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks. "We have decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks. Have directed the concerned authorities and officials to take all necessary steps in this regard. This continues our series of steps for safeguarding the interests of students," the Prime Minister said. "Those who try to harm the future of our youth will not be spared," he added.

CPI(M) slams Centre over NEET issue

Meanwhile, speaking in Vijayawada, CPI(M) leader Chigurupati Babu Rao alleged that the Centre had failed to address students' concerns over the NEET issue and questioned why Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had not resigned. "They are not willing to see the student unrest. They are closing their eyes. Their attitude is adamant... They are not discussing with the agitators... The government is responsible for this repression itself... Why is Dharmendra Pradhan not resigning?" Rao said.

The CPI(M) leader further alleged that the government had made no sincere effort to resolve the issue and claimed it was more interested in retaining power than addressing students' concerns. He also alleged that the Education Minister had failed to ensure the proper conduct of the examinations. (ANI)