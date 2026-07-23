BJP MP Madan Rathore supports PM Modi's stance on strict punishment for paper leaks, emphasizing the need for harsh laws. He defended Education Minister Pradhan, placing blame on the NTA, and criticized Rahul Gandhi's role in recent protests.

BJP Backs PM on Strict Action Against Paper Leaks

BJP MP Madan Rathore on Thursday backed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks, saying the government is taking action against those responsible.

Speaking to ANI, Rathore said strict laws and punishment were necessary to deter people from indulging in paper leaks and other such offences. "The government is taking action against those responsible. It is PM Modi's wish that no one responsible will be spared. It was important to have strict laws and strict punishment so that people are scared to commit such a horrible act like paper leaks," Rathore said.

'Why No Accountability From NTA?'

Questioning the demand for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, Rathore said the examination was conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) and asked why accountability was not being sought from the agency. "This exam is being conducted by the NTA. Dharmendra Pradhan's role comes later. Why is nobody asking for accountability from the NTA? Instead, they are demanding Pradhan's resignation," he said.

Opposition Demands Accountability

Meanwhile, CPI(ML) MP Raja Ram Singh Kushwaha criticised the Centre over alleged paper leaks and questioned whether the government intended to change its approach towards examinations and employment.

He alleged that the government's education reforms and the formation of the NTA had been accompanied by repeated paper leaks in various examinations, affecting students and job aspirants. "Students are demanding accountability and the resignation of the Education Minister. Otherwise, it has become lenient. How long will the probe continue? Crores of people have been affected by this," Kushwaha said.

Rathore Accuses Rahul Gandhi of Misconduct

Rathore also accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of opposing the government's efforts to promote India's cultural heritage and alleged that the Congress leader had behaved inappropriately during the recent protests. He further alleged that Gandhi had encouraged protesters to indulge in stone-pelting, calling it a "black thing for the nation." (ANI)