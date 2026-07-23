Rajya Sabha was adjourned on Thursday following protests by Opposition members over the NEET-UG exam irregularities. The government said it was ready for a debate, while the Opposition demanded the resignation of the Union Education Minister.

The Rajya Sabha witnessed a stormy start on Thursday as proceedings were adjourned until 12:00 noon following heavy sloganeering and protests by Opposition members over the alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG examination. The House saw a sharp exchange of words between the government and the Opposition benches, with both sides refusing to back down from their respective stands on the paper leak controversy.

Govt Ready for Debate, Blames Opposition for Stall

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju stated that while the government is fully prepared to discuss the NEET issue, the Opposition is deliberately stalling the process by imposing pre-conditions. "All parties have demanded that NEET be discussed. Today, the entire NDA party has again demanded that NEET be discussed. I felt that yesterday, after meeting with Kharge ji and some other opposition leaders, we had a little hope that a discussion could take place today. The Congress party imposed a condition. We requested that we decide among ourselves how and for how long the discussion would proceed but don't impose conditions. Your intention to impose conditions is not correct because you want to stop the discussion. We are again requesting that the NEET exam be discussed thoroughly in both Houses, without any politicization. Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took a very strong step and informed the country that judicial fast track courts should be established so that if any incident occurs in the country, the harshest punishment can be given as soon as possible. Such a good decision has been taken by the government. My request is that you do not impose any condition," he said.

Opposition Firm on Minister's Resignation

In a sharp rebuttal, Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, termed the Prime Minister's remarks as "instigative" and accused the government of failing to take accountability for the paper leak. "Today, Prime Minister has made a statement. This is an instigative statement. The Education Minister should resign only then we will be ready to have a discussion," he said.

Protests Escalate in Parliament Complex

Meanwhile, earlier today, several Opposition members staged a protest near the Makar Dwar on the Parliament premises on Thursday, reiterating their demand for the dismissal of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan amid nationwide protests over exam paper leaks. Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi also joined the Opposition MPs in the demonstration. Meanwhile, parliamentarians from the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) held a counter-protest against TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee, who was suspended from the House after making objectionable remarks against two women MPs.

PM Modi Announces Fast-Track Courts for Paper Leaks

The developments come after Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued his first response to the ongoing agitation, emphasising the importance of the youth's future and announcing that fast-track courts will be set up to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks. (ANI)