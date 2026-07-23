A cardiac surgeon shared a viral story about an employer who paid ₹4.25 lakh for his driver's bypass surgery. When contacted, the employer referred to the driver of 15 years as a 'colleague,' not an employee, a gesture that deeply moved the doctor and social media users.

Small deeds of kindness frequently have the greatest effects. Many people have been reminded that humanity is far more important than hierarchy in a society where job titles may create invisible boundaries. Dr. Prashant Mishra, a cardiac surgeon, told a touching tale on X that went viral after a man's kind act for his long-time driver moved thousands of people.

According to the physician, a patient who works as a driver came to him for bypass surgery. Since the operation at the private hospital would cost around Rs 4.25 lakh, he initially advised the patient to consider a government-run civic hospital, where the surgery could be performed free of cost under a public healthcare scheme.

Later that day, the patient's son got in touch with the physician to enquire whether the fee might be lowered and to have the operation performed at the private hospital. The physician promised the family that he would do all in his power to assist.

The following day, the patient's employer transferred the required amount directly to the hospital, ensuring the surgery could proceed. After the operation was successfully completed, the doctor called the employer to share the good news. During the chat, the employer referred to the patient as a colleague rather than his driver. Curious, the doctor noted that the man had identified himself as the employer's driver. The boss claimed that the man had been with him for 15 years and that he never considered him "just a driver."

He explained gently, "He has been with me for 15 years, and I don't see him as just my driver. I work, and he works. We simply hold different roles in our daily life, but we work together. His job is different from mine, but we are colleagues." ​I was completely speechless," the doctor wrote.

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The doctor was very affected by the reaction. In light of the experience, he stated that individuals should never denigrate employees or domestic workers since they are vital to the smooth operation of daily life and should be treated with the same decency and respect as everyone else.

Social media users were moved by the tale and praised the owner for treating his workers with dignity. Others claimed that the event served as a potent reminder of how compassion, thankfulness, and decency can significantly improve people's lives.