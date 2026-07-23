Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge refuted claims of fleeing a NEET debate, demanding Education Minister Pradhan's resignation first. He accused the PM of having wrong intentions. The government, via Kiren Rijiju, accused the opposition of stalling.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday strongly refuted Union Minister Kiren Rijiju's allegation that the Opposition was "fleeing" from a discussion on exam paper leaks, stating that if the government had truly wanted a debate, it would have allowed one when the Opposition first demanded it.

Speaking to reporters, Kharge also launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, questioning his intentions on the issue and demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. "If they were ready for a discussion, it would have started on the first day we demanded it. Why were they not ready? Later, you lathi-charged the students... We are Members of Parliament, but the people from the ruling party themselves blocked the door today. They should be ashamed. Until he (Dharmendra Pradhan) resigns, this will not work. Why was the PM silent until now? If anyone is responsible for creating this situation today, it is the PM. He has openly asked his MPs to counter the students' agitation. The PM's intentions are not right--he has never spoken on key issues," Kharge said.

He further added, "We wanted a discussion under Rule 267. But they (govt) did not agree to it. They insulted Rahul ji, Priyanka ji and others. We will be ready for any discussion only after the resignation of the Education Minister."

Priyank Kharge questions Centre's priorities

Joining the attack, Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge criticised the Centre's refusal to replace the Education Minister, questioning why the government was prioritising one minister over the future of millions of students. "Even now, if the government does not understand the sentiments of the students, it is very unfortunate. Why is Mr. Dharmendra Pradhan so important to the Government of India? What secrets is he carrying for the Prime Minister, the Home Minister, or the Cabinet? Is he so indispensable that the government cannot remove one minister responsible while crores of students are suffering? I don't understand this," Priyank Kharge said.

He further targeted the Prime Minister over his student outreach programs, alleging a lack of genuine dialogue. "The Prime Minister conducts Mann Ki Baat and Pariksha Pe Charcha, but has no time to actually talk to the students. He wants to build Amrit Kaal and a Viksit Bharat without the students. What is happening in Delhi is extremely unfortunate," he said.

"Millions of families send their children to school expecting a fair education system. Is it wrong to ask for improvements in the education system? In the last 10 years, 152 examination papers have been leaked. Who is responsible for this? No one is being held accountable. If that is the case, why is the minister still continuing in office? Isn't the government prepared to remove him?" he added.

Govt accuses Opposition of stalling debate

Earlier, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju accused the Opposition of fleeing from a discussion on the NEET paper leak issue, stating that INDIA bloc leaders began imposing conditions despite initially agreeing to a debate in Parliament.

Speaking to reporters, Rijiju pointed out that he had reached out to Opposition members across party lines to facilitate a structured debate. However, he claimed that as time progressed, the Opposition began offering "excuses" to stall proceedings. "Today, we hoped to initiate a debate on the NEET exam paper leak. Yesterday, we held talks with several leaders from opposition parties, as well as leaders across party lines, and everyone agreed on finding a way forward. However, as time progressed, a they began imposing conditions again and making various excuses. Still, by evening, we were hopeful of finding a resolution through discussions with the Congress and other Opposition colleagues, especially since the Prime Minister made it abundantly clear today that complete measures are being taken to safeguard the lives and security of students and youth, and that no laxity or compromise will be tolerated," Rijiju said.

High drama in Parliament as MPs face-off

The statements follow high drama inside the Parliament premises earlier in the day, where a direct face-off broke out between NDA and INDIA bloc MPs at Makar Dwar. While Opposition members protested against Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak controversy, NDA parliamentarians demonstrated against the Opposition's stance, accusing them of blocking debate and spreading misinformation.

Tensions flared when CPI(M) MP John Brittas was seen pulling a poster from the hands of BJP leader Arun Singh. With MPs from both camps standing face-to-face, Parliament security personnel formed a human chain to keep the two groups apart. Slogans were also exchanged between Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and BJP leaders during the confrontation.

Speaking on the clash, BJP MP Sambit Patra accused the Congress of evading debate, citing ongoing dialogues between senior BJP leaders, student groups, and activist Sonam Wangchuk over the past three days. (ANI)