Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slammed PM Modi, stating he takes credit for achievements but not responsibility for youth concerns. She held him responsible for student protests and the lathicharge, urging him to listen to their demands.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of taking credit for the country's achievements while holding him responsible for the growing concerns among the youth and the ongoing student protests. "The PM takes credit for going to Mars and every achievement of this nation, which is the achievement of our youth and people. So now is the time for him to take responsibility," Priyanka Gandhi said.

She alleged that the youth were losing hope about their future and held the Prime Minister responsible for the situation. "Modi ji is responsible for the fact that our youth feels that there is no future. He is responsible if thousands of youth are demonstrating, and he is having them lathicharged. If anything happens to even one of them, it is his responsibility," she said.

Urges Centre to Hold Dialogue with Students

Earlier in the day, she urged the Centre to listen to the protesting students and hold a dialogue with them, saying that they have "lost their faith in the system".

'Listen to the Demands of Students'

Speaking about the ongoing student protests, Priyanka Gandhi told ANI that the government must address their demands, including the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, a probe into the alleged assault on protesters and fulfilment of their other demands. "He is a leader, and the time has come to show leadership. Listen to the demands of the students; they are demanding the resignation of the minister and action against those who have beaten them up. The students have lost faith in the system. If you provide a solution within the framework of the system, the students will not accept it. "

She added, "A solution can be reached only when you agree to the demands of the students. You tweet that you have faith in the students, but last night you were beating them up. If you have faith in the students, then why are the students being lathi-charged? If you are worried about the students, then call and speak with them." (ANI)