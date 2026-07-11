Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi ordered a criminal probe into school textbook errors, leading to the suspension of four SCERT officials. The government will implement 14 committee recommendations to improve quality. The CM also reviewed Puri Rath Yatra preps.

Odisha CM Orders Criminal Probe into Textbook Errors

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi ordered a criminal investigation into errors found in school textbooks for Classes I to VIII. He directed the SCERT Director to lodge an FIR with the Crime Branch SP for an independent probe into the entire textbook preparation process.

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Earlier, the CM had constituted a committee under the Development Commissioner to examine the issue. Based on its report, the former SCERT Director and three Assistant Directors were suspended, while disciplinary proceedings were initiated against six other Assistant Directors.

Measures to Improve Quality

A statement issued earlier said that the state government has decided to implement all 14 recommendations made by the committee to "improve" the quality of school education and address errors in textbooks. "These include the preparation of a master errata register by SCERT, providing corrected information to students, and setting up a Quality Assurance Cell within the institution," it added.

The government has also decided that "no textbook will be sent for printing in the future without obtaining the necessary approvals related to language, content, illustrations and printing quality, with the aim of ensuring error-free textbooks for students", it added.

CM Reviews Rath Yatra Preparations

Meanwhile, CM Mohan Charan Majhi earlier on Friday reviewed preparations for the annual Rath Yatra in Puri and directed officials to ensure comprehensive security, smooth crowd management and seamless coordination among all departments for the festival. Chairing a high-level review meeting, the Chief Minister stressed the need for effective communication, efficient inter-departmental coordination and foolproof arrangements to facilitate devotees expected to attend the world-famous Rath Yatra.

Extensive Security and Infrastructure Arrangements

Officials informed the meeting that around 12,000 personnel from the Odisha Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), led by 19 senior IPS officers, will be deployed to oversee security and crowd management. The review also noted that 1,700 bio-toilets, eight temporary hospitals, 473 CCTV cameras, 65 LED display screens and 16 permanent telecom towers have been installed as part of the festival arrangements.

The Chief Minister was further informed that dedicated facilities have been created at the Gundicha Temple for senior citizens and persons with disabilities to ensure easier access during the festival.

CM Majhi directed officials to ensure that all arrangements are executed efficiently so that devotees can participate in the Rath Yatra safely and without inconvenience.