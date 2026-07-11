BRS's KTR challenged Telangana CM Revanth Reddy to fresh elections, predicting a 78-seat win. He criticized Reddy's governance, while a BRS delegation met the CEC to seek elimination of duplicate voter registrations across the state.

KTR Challenges CM Reddy to Fresh Polls

After the Telangana Chief Minister's assertion that Congress would secure a comfortable majority even if delimitation happens, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) challenged Revanth Reddy to announce fresh elections to test their respective strength. KTR emphasised that BRS would win the forthcoming elections with 78 assembly seats (without delimitation).

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He further highlighted BRS' historical role in the formation of Telangana state while also challenging the Congress to prove its mandate in the field. "Everyone said Telangana would not form, but KCR has brought Telangana state. I thought he (Revanth Reddy) was only short by height, but now (I) realised he's also short by his brain," he said. This comes after Revanth Reddy said that Congress would win 117 seats out of the projected 182 assembly seats.

"Rahul Gandhi has lost three elections since 2014. Is the Congress party finished? This (BRS) is a powerful party with a powerful leader (KCR) who was instrumental in the creation of this state. You (Revanth Reddy) have fooled the people with false promises and won the elections. Announce elections, bypolls, Zilla Parishat polls or assembly polls, I will see," KTR said.

"Now mid-term is over. He (Revanth Reddy) has done a survey on what can be done in the next 18 months. His survey, along with three others, stated that BRS is going to win 78 seats and come to power," the BRS working president added.

BRS Seeks Elimination of Duplicate Voters

As this happened, a BRS delegation on Friday met Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and submitted a detailed representation seeking a nationwide exercise to identify and eliminate duplicate and multiple voter registrations. The BRS delegation included senior party leaders B Vinod Kumar, Vaddiraju Ravichandra and Soma Bharath Kumar.

BRS reiterated its full support for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR)-2026 and said the objective should be "One Citizen - One Vote", while ensuring that no genuine voter loses the right to vote.

Preliminary Analysis Findings

The regional party informed the Election Commission that it has deployed nearly 35,000 Booth Level Agents (BLAs) across Telangana to assist in identifying suspected duplicate and multiple voter registrations. BRS stated that its preliminary analysis found suspected duplicate and multiple voter registrations across all 119 Assembly constituencies in Telangana, warranting a comprehensive scientific verification by the ECI.

The representation categorised suspected duplicate registrations into four categories, such as within the same Assembly constituency, within the same Parliamentary constituency, across different Assembly constituencies in Telangana and between Telangana and neighbouring states. BRS claimed its preliminary analysis found an average of 16,243 suspected duplicate voter entries per Assembly constituency, with the highest touching 53,695. The party clarified that these are only suspected cases requiring statutory verification by the Election Commission.

Call for Comprehensive Verification

Since Telangana shares borders with Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh, BRS urged the Election Commission to specifically identify inter-state duplicate voter registrations during SIR-2026.

The party requested the Election Commission to use AI, Aadhaar-enabled verification (where legally permissible), facial recognition, GIS mapping and de-duplication software, along with field verification, to identify duplicate registrations.

At the same time, BRS stressed that not a single genuine voter should be deleted due to procedural errors, mistaken identity or incomplete verification. The party assured the Election Commission of its full cooperation in conducting a transparent, scientific and legally sustainable Special Intensive Revision. (ANI)