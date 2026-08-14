Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma criticized Rahul Gandhi and Congress for 'objectionable remarks' about a woman head of state. Sarma accused the party of crossing decency lines and attempting to sabotage India's foreign relations with the jibe.

Sarma Accuses Congress of Sabotaging Foreign Relations During the Ratchnatmak Congress National Convention, Rahul Gandhi said that the government's job is to protect the nation's interests rather than "hugging politicians". He shared a hug with Congress leader Sandeep Dixit on stage, taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Dixit said, "You weren't hugging me thinking I was Meloni (Italian PM)?" In an X post, CM Sarma said the remarks were not only politically indecent but also an attempt to damage India's foreign relations.Congress’s dynastic leadership has once again crossed every line of decency - making objectionable remarks about a woman head of state who leads a friendly country, while women on the stage and in the audience laugh along. This is not merely political indecency, it is also an… pic.twitter.com/VkKK9xdy7A — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 13, 2026"Congress' dynastic leadership has once again crossed every line of decency - making objectionable remarks about a woman head of state who leads a friendly country, while women on the stage and in the audience laugh along", he said."This is not merely political indecency; it is also an attempt to sabotage India's foreign relations. When disrespect towards women becomes a source of amusement, it speaks volumes about the culture being encouraged", he added. Rahul Gandhi Criticises Modi's Diplomatic Approach Earlier, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi criticised the Modi administration's diplomatic approach, arguing that international relations require safeguarding national interests rather than relying on "mere friendships" and public displays of warmth.Emphasising that diplomatic visits are more than friendly meetings, he said, "You aren't just visiting a friend's house. In this role, the Prime Minister of India doesn't engage in mere friendship. They have no interest in friendship; their job is to protect the country.""I don't know where it came from; this idea got into their heads. I don't know who put it there or where it came from, the idea that foreign policy means hugging politicians," he said. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday criticised the Congress and party leader Rahul Gandhi over what he described as "objectionable remarks" against a woman head of state of a friendly country, accusing the party of crossing "every line of decency."During the Ratchnatmak Congress National Convention, Rahul Gandhi said that the government's job is to protect the nation's interests rather than "hugging politicians". He shared a hug with Congress leader Sandeep Dixit on stage, taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Dixit said, "You weren't hugging me thinking I was Meloni (Italian PM)?" In an X post, CM Sarma said the remarks were not only politically indecent but also an attempt to damage India's foreign relations.Congress’s dynastic leadership has once again crossed every line of decency - making objectionable remarks about a woman head of state who leads a friendly country, while women on the stage and in the audience laugh along. This is not merely political indecency, it is also an… pic.twitter.com/VkKK9xdy7A — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 13, 2026"Congress' dynastic leadership has once again crossed every line of decency - making objectionable remarks about a woman head of state who leads a friendly country, while women on the stage and in the audience laugh along", he said."This is not merely political indecency; it is also an attempt to sabotage India's foreign relations. When disrespect towards women becomes a source of amusement, it speaks volumes about the culture being encouraged", he added.Earlier, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi criticised the Modi administration's diplomatic approach, arguing that international relations require safeguarding national interests rather than relying on "mere friendships" and public displays of warmth.Emphasising that diplomatic visits are more than friendly meetings, he said, "You aren't just visiting a friend's house. In this role, the Prime Minister of India doesn't engage in mere friendship. They have no interest in friendship; their job is to protect the country.""I don't know where it came from; this idea got into their heads. I don't know who put it there or where it came from, the idea that foreign policy means hugging politicians," he said. (ANI)