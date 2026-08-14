Congress MP Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on the RSS, calling them a 'bunch of jokers' and 'clowns'. He questioned their understanding of India's history and philosophy and also slammed the Modi government's foreign policy.

Rahul Gandhi calls RSS 'bunch of jokers'

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Thursday took a dig at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), describing it as a "bunch of jokers" and questioning their understanding of India's history and philosophy. Addressing the gathering in Delhi, Rahul Gandhi said there was no reason to feel scared while taking on the RSS. "I can understand if you are fighting the British Empire and suddenly you say, I'm feeling a bit scared. But you're fighting a bunch of jokers. How can you feel scared?" he said.

Rahul Gandhi further alleged that the RSS had little understanding of India's philosophy and history. "You're literally fighting a bunch of jokers, clowns who have no idea about our philosophy, no idea about our history," the Congress leader said.

He said he could make the same observation about his "friends in the RSS" and claimed that they did not understand India. Rahul Gandhi said that India could not be understood only by looking at its history thousands of years ago. He stressed that it was necessary to understand the country as it exists today. "Somebody who cannot connect with India as it is today cannot understand India," he said.

"To understand India, you can't understand India 3,000 years ago. You have to understand it today, right now, and to understand it today, the only way to understand it today is to understand its expression." Rahul Gandhi added.

Slams Modi govt's foreign policy

During the Congress event, Rahul Gandhi also accused the government of "wrecking" India's foreign policy. "War broke out in Iran. For India--had it recognised its own strength and had its leader been someone like Indira Gandhi--this presented the greatest opportunity in the world. What kind of opportunity? Iran was our old friend, America was our friend, and Russia was our friend. We could have stepped up, become relevant, and leveraged these friendships. But what actually happened? Nothing of the sort. Instead, Pakistan stepped in and took our place; Pakistan became the mediator, while India and Modi-ji simply looked on," he said.

Rahul Gandhi claimed he receives "information directly from Modi ji's office these days; there is a full-blown revolt going on inside". He criticised the Modi administration's diplomatic approach, arguing that international relations require safeguarding national interests rather than relying on "mere friendships" and public displays of warmth. (ANI)