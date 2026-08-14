The Karnataka Cabinet has approved a new bill to regulate the use of government premises and public property. Home Minister Priyank Kharge said the legislation will provide a legal framework to prevent misuse and ensure accountability for public assets.

The Karnataka Cabinet has approved the Karnataka Regulation of Use of Government Premises and Public Property Bill, 2026, Home Minister Priyank Kharge said.

Framework for Responsible Utilisation

In a statement after the Cabinet meeting, Kharge said the Bill seeks to create a legal framework for the use of government premises and public property by private individuals, organisations, associations and societies.

"The Bill provides a legal framework to safeguard, preserve, and ensure the responsible utilisation of Government lands, buildings, playgrounds, parks, roads, and other public assets, preventing misuse while protecting them for public benefit and good," Kharge stated.

He added that the legislation is intended to ensure accountability and prevent unauthorised use of public assets.

Kharge on RSS Speculation

Addressing speculation that the Bill is aimed at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Kharge said the government has no specific institution in mind.

"Why is everyone thinking this is to curtail or curb any particular institution, association, organisation, society, club, union, syndicate or NGO? Beats me," the Minister said.

Bill's Provisions and Background

According to officials, the Bill proposes clear guidelines and procedures for granting permission to use government properties for events, meetings or other activities. It also lays down provisions for penalties in case of misuse or damage to public property.

The government will table the Bill in the session of the legislature for discussion and passage.

Since 2025, Kharge has opposed the use of public property and government premises by the RSS, and demanded the organisation register formally.

In June 2026, Kharge wrote an open letter to the RSS, seeking clarity on its legal status, financial transparency and constitutional accountability as the organisation marks 100 years of its existence. He said an organisation that claims to have over 60,000 shakhas and crores of swayamsevaks in India and abroad has a significant presence in public life and, therefore, must be held to the "highest standards of transparency, accountability and constitutional compliance". (ANI)