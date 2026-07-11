Nripendra Mishra, Chairman of the Ram Mandir Construction Committee, announced that all construction on the main temple structure will be completed by July 30. Peripheral projects like the boundary wall and museum will be finished later this year.

Marking a major milestone in the completion of the historic Ram Temple, Nripendra Mishra, the Chairman of the Ram Mandir Construction Committee, announced on Saturday that all construction work on the main temple structure will be completed by July 30, entering its final phase. Mishra detailed that while the core temple structure is reaching completion, other peripheral development projects within the complex, including a massive boundary wall and a state-of-the-art museum, are progressing rapidly toward their respective deadlines later this year.

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"We will complete the memorial associated with the temple. The only remaining task is arranging for the flame that is to burn continuously. All other construction is finished. Then there is another memorial, which we expect to be completed by the end of July. This marks the final phase of the temple construction work. Thus, all construction work on the temple itself will be finished by July 30th," Mishra told reporters.

Peripheral Projects Nearing Completion

Providing an update on the secondary infrastructure projects, Mishra stated that work on the outer facilities will extend into the winter months. "Two remaining projects will continue. The four-kilometre-long boundary wall and the auditorium located outside the temple complex, the work on which will extend until around November or December. We are fully confident that the boundary wall will be completed by September 30th," he added.

'Ram Katha Sangrahalay' Museum Update

The Chairman also shared crucial updates regarding the 'Ram Katha Sangrahalay' (museum), which is being designed to offer an immersive cultural and historical experience to devotees. "Regarding the 'Ram Katha Sangrahalay,' which comprises 20 galleries, its storyline has been finalised. We are now set to make final decisions regarding the technological aspects and video presentations for these galleries during meetings scheduled for today and tomorrow," Mishra said.

Crowd Management Scope

When questioned about the day-to-day management and crowd-handling protocols at the shrine, Mishra clarified his specific mandate, stating, "I did not inspect the operational arrangements at all. That falls outside my scope of work."

The completion of the primary temple structure by late July is expected to pave the way for the full integration of the sprawling complex, which has been drawing hundreds of thousands of pilgrims daily since its consecutive development phases. (ANI)