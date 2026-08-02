Around 40 platoons of police and 150 officers will be deployed for President Droupadi Murmu's official visit to Odisha from August 3 to 5. Comprehensive security and traffic management have been arranged for her visit to several locations.

Elaborate Security For Odisha Visit

Elaborate security and traffic arrangements have been put in place for President Droupadi Murmu's official visit to Odisha from August 3 to 5, with around 40 platoons of police and nearly 150 officers to be deployed, a top police officer said. The security measures include extensive deployment of police personnel, specialised units and plainclothes officers, along with traffic management arrangements across the locations the President is scheduled to visit.

Speaking about the security arrangements, Police Commissioner S Devadutta Singh said on Saturday that the President will attend programmes in areas under the jurisdiction of the Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Commissionerate Police as well as at other locations across the state.

"The President will be on an official visit to Odisha from 3 to 5 August. During the visit, the President will attend programmes within the jurisdiction of the Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Commissionerate Police, as well as at other locations across the state," Singh said.

He said comprehensive arrangements have been made to ensure the President's safe movement during the visit. "Comprehensive security, traffic management, and logistical arrangements have been made to ensure the President's safe movement. Around 40 platoons of police, nearly 150 officers, and specialised security units, including the Special Tactical Unit (STU), Special Technical Group (STG) and plainclothes personnel, will be deployed," the Police Commissioner said.

President Flags Off PBG Soldierathon

Meanwhile, President Murmu on Sunday flagged off the PBG Soldierathon at the Forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan, an initiative aimed at strengthening the bond between civilians and the Armed Forces. The run honours the military heritage and legacy of the President's Bodyguard (PBG)--which is celebrating 253 years of glorious service--while simultaneously commemorating 27 years of Kargil Vijay Diwas.

Mizoram Governor General (Retd) VK Singh, patron of the initiative, was also present at the ceremony. President Droupadi Murmu flagged off the PBG Soldierathon at a ceremony held at the Forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in the presence of General (Retd) VK Singh, Governor of Mizoram, who is the patron of the initiative, Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a post on X.

"The Soldierathon serves as a unique platform to strengthen the bond between civilians and the Armed Forces, guided by the vision of 'Run for Soldiers, Run with Soldiers.' Centred on the theme 'Supporting Real Heroes - the Armed Forces of India,' the event pays tribute to the dedication, courage and sacrifice of our soldiers while encouraging citizens to express their solidarity with them through active participation," it said.(ANI)