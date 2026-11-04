Rahul Gandhi slammed the AAP government for failing to eradicate the drug menace in Punjab, alleging the state is controlled from Delhi and lacks effective leadership to address the crisis and improve the economic and employment landscape.

Rahul Gandhi Attacks AAP Over Punjab Drug Crisis

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday criticised the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab over the drug menace, questioning its commitment to tackling substance abuse and alleging that the state was being governed from Delhi. Addressing the 'Insaaf Rally' in Sangrur, Rahul Gandhi said that the AAP government had come to power on the promise of eradicating drugs from Punjab but had failed to fulfil its commitment. "The Aam Aadmi Party came to power, and you placed your trust in them, in Bhagwant Mann and the Aam Aadmi Party. They promised that they would eradicate the drug menace. I ask you: where have they eliminated it? From which corner of Punjab have they managed to remove drugs? They are simply incapable of eradicating this menace," he said.

Questioning The Central Government's Stance

Taking a swipe at Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his assurance to eliminate the drug problem within three years, Gandhi questioned the timeline and predicted that the BJP-led government at the Centre would not last another year. "What timeline did they (Union Home Minister Amit Shah) set for the drug issue? Within three years? In three years, Amit Shah won't even be the Home Minister anymore. My assessment is that this government won't even last a year. Anyway, Amit Shah claims he will eradicate the drug problem in three years," he said.

Criticism Of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann

Gandhi also criticised Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, making allegations about his drinking habits and questioning his ability to lead the campaign against substance abuse. "I was in the Lok Sabha with him. He (Punjab Chief Minister) used to sit with us and tell jokes, right there, sitting among us. By 11:00 AM, you could smell alcohol on his breath. Now, I am not saying that Bhagwant Mann shouldn't drink; that is his personal affair. If he chooses to drink, that is entirely his own business. But if you truly want to fight the menace of substance abuse, your Chief Minister cannot be under the influence every single evening. You need someone who will fight for Punjab, someone who genuinely feels the pain caused by drugs, someone who carries the pain of Punjab in his heart," he said.

Allegations Of External Control

The Congress leader further alleged that the state government was not exercising independent control over Punjab's administration and that political leaders based in Delhi were influencing its functioning. "People here need a government that works for Punjab. When the Congress party comes to power, the government of Punjab cannot be run from Delhi. Our party runs the Punjab government from within Punjab. Our Chief Minister is truly the Chief Minister of Punjab. Punjab is not run by India's Home Minister, nor is it run by an ex-Delhi Chief Minister," Gandhi said. "Right now, however, the reins are held half by Amit Shah and half by Kejriwal, while Bhagwant Mann just sits there. Punjab is being governed from Delhi," he added.

Economic Solutions And Political Context

Gandhi also stressed the need to strengthen Punjab's industrial and agricultural sectors, stating that the availability of employment opportunities and economic growth was important to addressing the drug menace and gangsterism in the state. "Many years ago, when I first visited Punjab, I pointed out that the drug menace was spreading there. The opposition, the BJP, the Akali Dal, and others, claimed that Rahul Gandhi knew nothing about Punjab and that drugs were not spreading in the state," he said. He further emphasised that Punjab needed industries, factories and a strong agricultural sector to create economic opportunities for its youth. He warned that a lack of employment opportunities and economic development could contribute to the growth of drug abuse and gangsterism, potentially leading to increased violence on the streets.

The Congress leader's remarks come ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, with the BJP, Congress and the ruling AAP among the political parties expected to be in the electoral contest. In the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, the AAP secured 92 of the state's 117 seats, while the Congress won 18 seats, forming the basis of the current political landscape in the state. (ANI)