Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Watch: US embassy shares melodious rendition of Vande Mataram to mark India's 74th Republic Day

    India is celebrating its 74th Republic Day, which marks the adoption of the Indian Constitution on January 26, 1950. The US embassy said in a tweet that two US officers, Raghavan and Stephanie, collaborated with Pavithra Chari for a rendition of Vande Mataram. 
     

    Watch US embassy shares melodious rendition of Vande Mataram to mark India's 74th Republic Day - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 26, 2023, 12:16 PM IST

    On the 74th Republic Day, the US embassy in India shared a melodious rendition of India's national song Vande Mataram on Thursday, January 26, 2023. 

    The embassy said in a tweet that two US officers, Raghavan and Stephanie, collaborated with Pavithra Chari, a singer featured on a 2023 Grammy-nominated album, for a rendition of Vande Mataram. 

    The tweet read, "Happy 74th Republic Day, India!" We're celebrating by singing Vande Mataram, India's national song! US Officers Raghavan (flute) and Stephanie (guitar) collaborate with Pavithra Chari, the singer featured on the nominated album for the 2023 Grammys."

     

    India is celebrating its 74th Republic Day, which marks the adoption of the Indian Constitution on January 26, 1950.

    President Droupadi Murmu led the nation in celebrating Republic Day from New Delhi's Kartavya Path. The ceremony's chief guest is Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

    Earlier the day, US State Secretary Antony Blinken congratulated India on Republic Day, saying that "the partnership between India and the United States is simply one of the most consequential in the world."

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi began the Republic Day ceremony by visiting the National War Memorial and laying a wreath in memory of the fallen heroes. The Prime Minister and other dignitaries then proceed to the saluting dais on Kartavya Path to see the parade.

    The national flag was unfurled, followed by the National Anthem and a thunderous 21-gun salute. The parade began with the president saluting. Parade Commander Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth, a second-generation Army officer, led the parade.

    The Republic Day celebration is being held on the newly renovated Central Vista Avenue, the first time the ceremonial boulevard has been used since Rajpath was renamed Kartavya Path last year.

    Also Read: Republic Day 2023: Google Doodle shows elements of parade with intricate artwork; See video

    Also Read: 'Move ahead together...': PM Modi greets fellow Indians on Republic Day 2023; other ministers extend wishes

    Also Read: Republic Day 2023: PM Modi, President Murmu, Egyptian Prez at Kartavya Path, grand parade begins

    Last Updated Jan 26, 2023, 12:25 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Move ahead together PM Modi greets fellow Indians on Republic Day 2023 other ministers extend wishes gcw

    'Move ahead together...': PM Modi greets fellow Indians on Republic Day 2023; other ministers extend wishes

    Republic Day 2023 Google Doodle by Gujarat based Parth Kothekar shows elements of parade with intricate artwork See video gcw

    Republic Day 2023: Google Doodle shows elements of parade with intricate artwork; See video

    Republic Day 2023 Kartavya Path witnesses parade of culture military might top developments gcw

    Republic Day 2023: Various state tableaux rolled out, enthralling motorcycle display by 'Dare Devils'

    Padma Awards 2023: Zakir Hussain, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Swami Chinna Jeeyar among 106 awardees; No Bharat Ratna

    Padma Awards 2023: Zakir Hussain, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Swami Chinna Jeeyar among 106 honoured; See Full List

    Republic Day 2023 Nau Sena Medal: Saluting Cdr Nishant Singh, the Navy fighter pilot who died saving trainee co-pilot's life

    Republic Day 2023: Saluting Cdr Nishant Singh, the Navy fighter pilot who died saving trainee co-pilot's life

    Recent Stories

    Government expresses unhappiness with wrestlers manners, doubtful to reconstitute oversight committee-ayh

    Government expresses unhappiness with wrestlers' manners, doubtful to reconstitute oversight committee

    Noise Buds Combat gaming TWS launched in India From price to specs know it all gcw

    Noise Buds Combat gaming TWS launched in India: From price to specs, know it all

    Womens Premier League, WPL 2023: This marks the start of an era - Overseas cricketers excited as tournament takes shape-ayh

    WPL 2023: 'This marks the start of an era' - Overseas cricketers excited as tournament takes shape

    Is Kantara star Rishab Shetty marking his debut in Malayalam industry? Here's what we know vma

    Is Kantara star Rishab Shetty marking his debut in Malayalam industry? Here's what we know

    IBM announces 3900 job cuts after missing annual cash target gcw

    IBM announces 3,900 job cuts after missing annual cash target

    Recent Videos

    Surprised some India are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than Supreme Court: Kerala Governor

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor

    Video Icon
    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan (Watch) RBA

    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan -Watch

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Broadcasters should give the correct picture - Rohit Sharma on his first ton in 3 years-ayh

    Watch: Rohit Sharma gets annoyed over first century in 3 years statistic

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Hoping Jasprit Bumrah plays last two Tests against Australia - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    'Hoping Jasprit Bumrah plays last two Tests against Australia' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    CPM youth wing screens banned BBC documentary on Kannur university campus, more screenings planned in Kerala

    CPM youth wing screens banned BBC documentary on Kannur university campus, more shows planned in Kerala

    Video Icon