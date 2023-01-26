Watch: US embassy shares melodious rendition of Vande Mataram to mark India's 74th Republic Day

India is celebrating its 74th Republic Day, which marks the adoption of the Indian Constitution on January 26, 1950. The US embassy said in a tweet that two US officers, Raghavan and Stephanie, collaborated with Pavithra Chari for a rendition of Vande Mataram.

On the 74th Republic Day, the US embassy in India shared a melodious rendition of India's national song Vande Mataram on Thursday, January 26, 2023.

The embassy said in a tweet that two US officers, Raghavan and Stephanie, collaborated with Pavithra Chari, a singer featured on a 2023 Grammy-nominated album, for a rendition of Vande Mataram.

The tweet read, "Happy 74th Republic Day, India!" We're celebrating by singing Vande Mataram, India's national song! US Officers Raghavan (flute) and Stephanie (guitar) collaborate with Pavithra Chari, the singer featured on the nominated album for the 2023 Grammys."

President Droupadi Murmu led the nation in celebrating Republic Day from New Delhi's Kartavya Path. The ceremony's chief guest is Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

Earlier the day, US State Secretary Antony Blinken congratulated India on Republic Day, saying that "the partnership between India and the United States is simply one of the most consequential in the world."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi began the Republic Day ceremony by visiting the National War Memorial and laying a wreath in memory of the fallen heroes. The Prime Minister and other dignitaries then proceed to the saluting dais on Kartavya Path to see the parade.

The national flag was unfurled, followed by the National Anthem and a thunderous 21-gun salute. The parade began with the president saluting. Parade Commander Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth, a second-generation Army officer, led the parade.

The Republic Day celebration is being held on the newly renovated Central Vista Avenue, the first time the ceremonial boulevard has been used since Rajpath was renamed Kartavya Path last year.

