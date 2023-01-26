Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Republic Day 2023: PM Modi, President Murmu, Egyptian Prez at Kartavya Path, grand parade begins

    Initiating the pomp and circumstance on Kartavya Path, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay his respects at the National war monument. Then the flag will be raised, the national anthem will be played, and 105 mm Indian Field Guns will fire 21 shots in tribute.

    First Published Jan 26, 2023, 9:29 AM IST

    The Republic Day Parade in New Delhi will start at 10:00 am from Vijay Chowk and will be a mix of the country's military strength and cultural diversity. There will be tableaux representing the emergence of a "New India" via expanding indigenous capabilities, cultural heritage, economic and social advancement, and women's strength, as well as six from various ministries and departments. These tableaux will come from 17 states and Union Territories.

    479 artists selected in the national "Vande Bharatam" dance competition will deliver cultural performances. The dancers were chosen in a countrywide competition for the second time.

    The expected flypast, which will feature participating aircraft from three forces, will serve as the event's grand conclusion. The last Vertical Charlie manoeuvre will be carried out by the nation's brand-new Rafale fighter aircraft. Rafale had participated in the parade the previous two years, but this will be the first time nine aircraft, or a fourth of the fleet, would take part in the flypast.

    In order to prevent any untoward incidents, police are undertaking anti-sabotage inspections, verification campaigns, and patrolling in advance of the Republic Day festivities in Delhi on Thursday. According to them, 24 support stations have been set up for people attending the celebrations along the Kartavya Path and some 6,000 security officers have been stationed in the New Delhi neighbourhood.

    In a first, a combined band and marching contingent of the Egyptian Armed Forces will take part in the parade. The contingent will have 144 soldiers, representing the main branches of the Egyptian Armed Forces.

    The aim of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-three-day Sisi's state visit to New Delhi is to strengthen bilateral cooperation in a number of areas, including commerce, agriculture, and the digital space.

    “Warm welcome to India, President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. Your historic visit to India as Chief Guest for our Republic Day celebrations is a matter of immense happiness for all Indians. Look forward to our discussions tomorrow. @AlsisiOfficial,” Modi tweeted. 

