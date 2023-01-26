'Move ahead together...': PM Modi greets fellow Indians on Republic Day 2023; other ministers extend wishes

Republic Day 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared his message on the 74th Republic Day of the country and said the occasion is even more special this time as it is being celebrated during the “Amrit Mahotsav" of the country’s independence.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today greeted "fellow Indians" on the occasion on 74th Republic Day. The PM, in his tweet, said that the occasion is even more special this year given that it is being celebrated as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

“Many wishes for Republic Day. This time this occasion is special because we are celebrating it during the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. We wish to move ahead together to make the dreams of the great freedom fighters of the country come true. Happy Republic Day to all fellow Indians,” PM Modi tweeted in Hindi.

Also Read | Republic Day 2023: Google Doodle shows elements of parade with intricate artwork; See video

Union Home Minister Amit Shah took to Twitter to wish the nation a happy Republic Day. “Today, I salute all those freedom fighters, constitution makers and brave soldiers who have dedicated their lives to liberate, strengthen and protect the country,” he wrote.

Also Read | Republic Day 2023: Kartavya Path to witness parade of culture, military might; to begin shortly

Additionally, Rajnath Singh wrote on social media: "Happy Republic Day to all the countrymen. This day is an opportunity for all Indians to strengthen the country's constitutional traditions and rededicate themselves to the resolve to build a new India. Salute to all the constitution makers and freedom fighters of India."

At this year's Republic Day celebration, the nation's military superiority, cultural richness, and several original projects will be on display. This will be the first Republic Day celebrations hosted at the ceremonial boulevard after Rajpath was renamed Kartavya Path last year. Around 65,000 people are expected to attend the Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path. Building on last year's festivities, this year's celebrations of the 75th anniversary of India's independence, known as "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav," will be marked by energy, excitement, patriotic fervour, and "Jan Bhagidari."

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi is the Chief Guest of this year’s Republic Day festivities. In a first, the Egyptian Army is participating as a foreign contingent. The contingent will have 144 personnel participating in the parade.

Also Read | Republic Day 2023: When and where to watch the grand parade online?