Viral protest videos from Bengaluru and Mizoram have sparked widespread discussion online, with many praising the calm and non-confrontational approach adopted by police. The clips have drawn comparisons with protest policing elsewhere, while social media users shared both appreciation and differing opinions.

Videos showing police managing public protests in Bengaluru and Mizoram have gone viral on social media, with many users praising the calm and non-confrontational approach adopted by officers. The clips, which have been widely shared across platforms, show police maintaining law and order while allowing protesters to demonstrate peacefully. They have also sparked comparisons with the handling of protests in other parts of the country, particularly Delhi, leading to a broader discussion on policing methods.

One video from Bengaluru captured police personnel politely dispersing protesters after the demonstration concluded. Instead of using force, officers were seen requesting protesters to leave safely.

Sharing the clip, a social media user wrote: “This is one way of making public leave after protests! See how @blrcitypolice did NOT use lathi. In fact the lady constables very kindly said, ‘it's going to rain guys, get back home safe’.”

Mizoram Video Also Receives Praise

Another viral video from Mizoram showed protesters holding placards and peacefully presenting their demands. Police personnel stood in formation to maintain law and order while simultaneously ensuring that traffic continued to move without major disruption.

Sharing the video, a woman wrote: “Not like your Delhi police, babe. They protect us.”

The videos have generated widespread discussion online, with many users appreciating the measured approach adopted by the police, while others offered differing opinions based on their own experiences.

Social Media Reactions

The videos attracted a range of reactions, with several users applauding the police personnel seen in the clips.

One user commented: "Yeah we saw how good Bengaluru police is in farmers protest ( bidadi township project) ig you trend followers might not even know about this protest."

A second user commented: "I met the inspector responsible for handling everything there, he was such a humble person (great moustache) he shook my hand spoke very sweetly .when I asked sir what do u think about all this he said it is your right and you are free to question anyone u want .mind you he was monitoring everything even checking offensive slogans and banners."

A third user commented: "Appreciation for our Mizoram police."

A fourth user commented: "So peaceful and clean."

The viral videos have fuelled discussions on social media about crowd management and policing during public demonstrations. While many users commended the peaceful handling of the protests in Bengaluru and Mizoram, others referred to past incidents to present a broader perspective.