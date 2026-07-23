Amid ongoing NEET exam paper leak protests, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman affirmed the government's commitment to dialogue with students. BJP leaders accused the Congress of politicizing the issue, while a party seeks a neutral venue.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said the government would continue efforts to engage with students and seek their views on holding a dialogue amid the ongoing protests over the NEET exam paper leak.

Speaking to the reporters, Sitharaman said, "We will certainly try to speak to the students and ask them if they have any objections to holding a dialogue. We will continue our efforts on this."

BJP Accuses Congress of Politicising Issue

Further, BJP leader Arvind Bellad said the Central government had taken steps against those responsible for the NEET paper leak and accused the Congress of politicising the issue and misleading the youth. "The Central govt has taken steps in this matter by taking action on the people responsible (for the paper leak) and reforming the system. Congress and other parties are trying to politicise this issue and misguide the youth. Along with them (protestors), anti-national forces have joined in. Rahul Gandhi is not ready to have a discussion but is only trying to create a scene. This protest will fizzle out very soon," Bellad told ANI.

BJP leader Basangouda Patil said, "Those present there are not students. What do political parties have to do with them (students/protestors)?"

Govt Invites Students for Dialogue

Meanwhile, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) Chief Spokesperson Saurav Das said that he had not received any communication from the government regarding talks, adding that the party was ready to meet at Jantar Mantar or a neutral venue. "Union Minister Jitendra Singh said that we can hold talks anywhere; then we have already made our suggestion. Come to Jantar Mantar or to a neutral venue like the Constitution Club of India. We will meet there. I have not received any message from their side yet," Das told ANI. He added that the government should contact the party directly to decide the venue, time and duration of the discussion.

This came after Union Minister JP Nadda invited the protesting students to come to his residence or official office. "Yes, we are ready. Come to our residence or to our official office," he said.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said the Central Government has reiterated its commitment to dialogue, stating that it has extended multiple formal invitations to student representatives for discussions. Speaking to ANI on the updated proposal for talks with the youth-led movement, Union Minister Jitendra Singh emphasised that the government is not letting "prestige" hinder the path to a resolution. "The government has sent formal proposals for discussions with their representatives four times since last afternoon. This is a standing invitation to all our youth friends that the government is ready for discussions on all issues at your convenience, at any time," Singh said. (ANI)