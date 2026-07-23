The CPI(M)-affiliated CITU held a major protest in Shimla over the NEET paper leak. They demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and accused BJP/RSS of suppressing student movements and disrupting peaceful protests.

CPI(M) affiliated Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) held a protest in Shimla in support of the student-led protests against the Union government on the NEET paper leak, demanding the resignation of the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

CITU Accuses BJP, RSS of Suppressing Protests

CITU Himachal Pradesh President Vijendra Mehra on Thursday accused the BJP and RSS of attempting to suppress students' protests over the alleged NEET paper leak and demanded accountability from the Centre, including the resignation of Pradhan. Speaking to ANI during a protest in Shimla, Mehra said several democratic and mass organisations had joined the demonstration in solidarity with students seeking justice over alleged examination irregularities and what they described as attacks on peaceful protesters.

"Today's protest witnessed participation from various democratic organisations, including the Students' Federation of India (SFI), Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), Himachal Kisan Sabha (HKS), All India Democratic Women's Association (AIDWA), Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), Dalit Shoshit Mukti Manch (DSMM), Shimla Nagarik Sabha (SNS), All India Lawyers Union (AILU), and several other social organisations," Mehra said.

Mehra claimed that more than 152 examination paper leaks had taken place in the country over the past decade. He also alleged that following the NEET controversy, students across the country launched protests demanding justice, including an indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

He further alleged that protesters in Delhi were subjected to police action, including the use of tear gas, baton charges and detention, and claimed that "people associated with the BJP and RSS, dressed in civil clothes, were also present and attempted to disrupt the protests."

Alleged Disruption in Shimla

Mehra alleged that similar attempts were made in Shimla during SFI's ongoing protest campaign. "Yesterday, BJP and RSS workers tried to disrupt the peaceful protest in Shimla. There was pushing and physical assault, in which girl students sustained injuries and even their clothes were torn. An FIR has also been registered in the matter," he claimed.

He said Thursday's demonstration was the largest held in Shimla since the movement began and reflected growing public anger over the issue. "We had expected a good turnout, but the response exceeded our expectations. This shows that anger among students and the public is continuously increasing. The government will have to fix accountability, and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan must resign," Mehra said.

Call for Accountability and Ministerial Resignation

Drawing a comparison with earlier conventions of ministerial accountability, Mehra said governments in the past accepted moral responsibility for failures. "There was a time when ministers resigned even after accidents in their departments. Today, despite students demanding justice for several days, the government is refusing to accept responsibility and is instead trying to suppress the movement," he alleged.

Mehra urged the Himachal Pradesh government to ensure security for peaceful demonstrations and take action against those responsible for allegedly disrupting the protest. "This is a democratic movement concerning the future of our children and coming generations. We appeal to the people of Shimla and Himachal Pradesh to join this movement in large numbers and support the demand for a transparent and accountable education system," he added.

Background: Ongoing Student Unrest

The students' protest led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has been held at Jantar Mantar in Delhi for around a month. They are holding a continuous sit-in protest, demanding major changes to the exam system and the Education Minister Pradhan's resignation.

On July 20, it grew much larger after a massive march to Parliament turned violent. Delhi Police have registered five FIRs in connection with alleged stone-pelting, vandalism and unlawful assembly. According to police, more than 118 police personnel were injured in the clashes, while around 60 protesters also sustained injuries.

Police said they are examining over 250 videos, including CCTV, drone and body-camera footage, and are investigating whether social media platforms such as WhatsApp and Telegram were used to mobilise participants before the violence. Investigations into the incident are ongoing. Students are angry about the NEET-UG medical exam question paper leak on May 3. The government later cancelled the test and held a new nationwide re-exam on June 21. (ANI)