Swae Lee paused his Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival set after a drink was thrown in his face. Security escorted a man out, but the rapper couldn't identify the thrower, while the man denied involvement, sparking online debate.

American rapper and singer Swae Lee was allegedly targeted by a concertgoer during his live performance at India’s Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival, prompting him to abruptly halt his set after beer was thrown directly at his face on Saturday, November 21.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), Swae Lee, aka Khalif Malik Ibn Shaman Brown, was seen performing on the stage in front of a packed festival crowd before liquid was suddenly thrown toward him from the audience, hitting him directly in the face.

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The American rapper had to stop the performance abruptly and confronted the audience, demanding to know who had thrown the beer at him. He threatened to retaliate against the person responsible and asked his security team to remove the concertgoer. Security personnel escorted a man out of the crowd, after which Swae Lee wiped his face with a towel and resumed his performance.

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Swae Lee Shares His Version of Incident

American rapper Swae Lee’s concert in Shillong garnered significant attention on social media after he was targeted by a concertgoer who allegedly threw beer at his face. However, Lee later took to Instagram to share his side of the incident, explaining that he felt disrespected after someone threw beer at him while he was performing.

Khalif Malik Ibn Shaman Brown, who is one half of the American hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd, alongside his brother Slim Jxmmi, further said that he could not identify the person who threw the beer despite security removing a concertgoer from the venue, adding that he was leaning towards the fans to interact with them when the drink splashed across his face.

Lee admitted that the immediate reaction was anger and said he felt disrespected after giving the crowd his energy throughout the performance. The American rapper, who returned to the stage after the brief interruption, added that his reaction was instinctive and that he had no intention of hurting anyone.

Swae Lee could not identify the person who threw beer at his face, but his security personnel escorted a man out of the concert venue following the incident. Given the large crowd, the rapper was unable to confirm whether the man escorted out by security was actually responsible for throwing the beer

The event took place at the Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival in Meghalaya, where Lee was performing before a packed audience.

‘I’m Mentally Drained’

After Swae Lee’s performance was interrupted, a concertgoer who was escorted out of the venue came forward on social media to deny throwing beer at the rapper.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the person, identified as Samujjal Borah, denied the allegations that he was the person who threw beer across Lee’s face, stating that the person who threw the drink was holding a blue cup, whereas he had a brown cup. Borah added that he has been wrongly identified and was mentally drained by the allegations.

He also claimed that he was a fan of the American rapper and that he had no intention of disrespecting him. Samujjal Borah further said that he had submitted video evidence to the police to support his claim and urged people not to jump to conclusions based on clips circulating on social media.

“I was mentally drained after seeing all these false accusations, where I was suffering for doing nothing. @cherryblossomfest must know that they did wrong to an innocent,” Borah wrote on Instagram.

Although security personnel escorted Borah out of the venue, the rapper said he could not identify the individual who threw the beer, leaving uncertainty over whether the person removed was actually involved in the incident.

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