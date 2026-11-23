Maharashtra’s Lonar Lake, known for its unusual geological features, saline water and ancient temples, has earned international recognition.

The lake has been included in the International Union of Geological Sciences (IUGS) list of the ‘Third 100’ Global Geological Heritage Sites.

Formed by a massive meteorite impact, this remarkable natural site is recognised for its scientific importance and distinctive landscape. From its unusual rock formations to the water that turned pink in 2020, Lonar Lake has several fascinating features.