FSSAI has issued a prohibition order on a single batch of Bisleri packaged drinking water from a South Goa plant after finding it non-compliant. The Food Business Operator must now conduct a root cause analysis following the referral lab report.

FSSAI Bans Sale of Single Batch of Bisleri Drinking Water in Goa Plant

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Monday issued a clarification regarding a sample of Packaged Drinking Water (other than Mineral Water) lifted from M/s Bisleri International Pvt Ltd in South Goa, confirming that only one sample from one batch (Batch No. GO 270) at the Goa plant was found non-compliant and that an order prohibiting its sale has been issued under Section 36(3) of the Food Safety and Standards (FSS) Act. The sample, bearing DO Code DO/GOA/06, Sr. No. 69/2025, Batch No. GO 270—was collected from Bisleri International Pvt Ltd at Verna Electronic City, Verna, Salcete, South Goa.

The sample underwent testing at a primary laboratory and subsequently at a referral laboratory on appeal by the Food Business Operator (FBO). In a primary lab report (Envirocare Labs, Mumbai), Bromates were recorded at 0.012 mg/l, exceeding the 0.01 mg/l limit prescribed under the Food Safety and Standards Regulations (FSSR), while Polynuclear Aromatic Hydrocarbons (PAH) were detected at below 0.00001 mg/l and sent for further examination at a referral laboratory. PAH was detected at 0.000144 mg/l (0.144 ug/l), while Bromates were below the limit of quantification (BLQ) and within the 0.01 mg/l limit in the referral lab Report on appeal at NFL, Navi Mumbai. Under FSS Rule 2.4.6, the findings of the referral laboratory are treated as final when an FBO appeals a primary lab result. Following the referral report, FSSAI issued an Order for prohibition of sale under Section 36(3) of the FSS Act to M/s Bisleri International Pvt Ltd specifically for Batch No. GO 270. The regulator emphasised that only one batch—and only one sample from one batch at the Goa plant—was found non-compliant, and the FBO has been directed to carry out a root cause analysis.